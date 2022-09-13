FBCL Blue Water Bridge - Tolling System Upgrade Begins September 14, 2022 at 3pm

English French

POINT EDWARD, Ontario, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) Blue Water Bridge (BWB) is alerting customers that it will upgrade its tolling system used by U.S.-bound customers between September 14, 2022 to September 17, 2022.



During the upgrade period, customers may notice some traffic disruptions however FBCL confirms it will work diligently to minimize the impact to all travelers during this time.

Once fully transitioned to the new system, customers will be using 6C RFID windshield tags that are automatically read by the toll system when vehicles pull into a lane. Information about the tolling system changes and the availability of tags for all account holders has been sent to existing customers.

Anyone interested in getting more information or wanting to sign up for ConneXion should visit http://www.federalbridge.ca/connexion/. The new web portal will allow customers to manage their accounts more effectively including the ability to review transactions, make one-time or automatic payments, request new or replacement tags, cancel tags, generate statements, and more.

A few important reminders for existing customers:

All current account information and balances will automatically transfer over to the new system. Customers will not need to re-enter payment information in the new system if automatic payments are currently set up with up to date credit card information. Customers can log in using their previous account number; however, they will be prompted to create a new username and password.

over to the new system. Customers will not need to re-enter payment information in the new system if automatic payments are currently set up with up to date credit card information. Customers can log in using their previous account number; however, they will be prompted to create a new username and password. Current magnetic swipe cards will continue to work , although they will eventually be phased out. Customers will receive advance notice when this happens.

, although they will eventually be phased out. Customers will receive advance notice when this happens. There will be no change to current ConneXion tags.

Before the new system goes online, there will be a “freeze” period on accounts. Creation of new accounts is currently frozen. No deposits to existing accounts can be made after 3 p.m. September 14, 2022. Existing customers will want to ensure they have enough funds on their FBCL pre-paid account to cover any crossings made between September 14, 2022 and September 17, 2022. The freeze will be lifted when the new system goes live.

If you have any questions, please consult the Frequently Asked Questions page at www.federalbridge.ca/connexion/ or contact FBCL at connexion@federalbridge.ca.

MEDIA CONTACT

Rémi Francoeur

Senior Communications Specialist

The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited

(613) 366-5074 x 114

rfrancoeur@federalbridge.ca