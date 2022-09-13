Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Debuts Indulgent Hand-Cut Brisket Chili Beer Cheese Fries

Dallas, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has been serving its Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ for decades and is bringing back a classic with a limited time twist. Just in time for autumn, its newest ‘cue creation will have guests falling for hand-cut fries, beer cheese & barbecue and is sure to satisfy every craving.

Dickey’s is going back to their roots with their original 1941 style hand-cut fries - cut fresh in-store each day and never frozen, making them even more flavorful than your average manufactured french fry. A perfect base for Dickey’s seasonal favorite Brisket Chili - the Brisket Chili Beer Cheese Fries, are a delicious collaboration of new and beloved flavors that’s here through football season.

This new side offering highlights the return of the brand’s iconic Brisket Chili, also available as a side, and the introduction of a flavorsome Beer Cheese sauce all topped on crispy, hand-cut fries. Guests can even add this mouth-watering beer cheese to any of their favorite menu items!

“We're excited to be bringing back our original, crispy french fry that is hand-cut, fried, seasoned to order, in-store with our classic Foo Foo Powder as a perfect side for your favorite barbecue,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We also wanted to offer an indulgent twist to this classic. We’re excited for everyone to absolutely fall for our new Brisket Chili Beer Cheese Fries.”

Dickey’s is celebrating the limited time Brisket Chili Beer Cheese fries with FREE FRY-Day every Friday in September! The first 10,000 guests to use the code FRYDAY on their order on Sept. 16th, 23rd and 30th, will get a free individual side of the new hand-cut fries, with a minimum online purchase of $10 or more.

Dickey’s has you covered with orders for carryout, in-store pickup, to-go and delivery! Order ahead in our Dickey’s mobile app, order online by visiting dickeys.com .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

