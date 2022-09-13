New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single-cell Analysis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Workflow, By End-user, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318470/?utm_source=GNW



The global single-cell analysis market size is expected to reach USD 15.22 billion by 2030., expanding at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2022 to 2030. Technology advances, expanding applications in cancer research, and higher government funding for cell-based research are the main drivers of the market. In addition, the market is advancing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, in January 2021, according to the American Journal of Physiology, variations in the peripheral blood mononuclear cellular profiles of COVID-19-infected patients were examined by using single-cell analysis (SEA) through mass cytometry, which supplemented the industry growth.



Government agencies around the world have increased funding for vaccine development and production in response to the ongoing pandemic’s economic and social costs, which has increased the use of SEA tools for COVID-19 research.In order to develop better prognostic and diagnostic indicators and establish suitable therapeutic approaches for people with serious disease presentation, it is essential to know the host immune response throughout pathogenicity.



Therefore, the market is positively impacted by COVID-19 because single-cell analysis helps in the assessment of peripheral immune function in the disease and makes new contributions to the study of the disease’s pathophysiology and treatment possibilities.



Single-cell technology aids in the molecular level examination of pathways and processes as well as the assessment of cellular heterogeneity.This technology is developing rapidly with uses in oncology, immunology, and other fields.



Further, the development of sophisticated tools that make transcriptomic and proteomic processes simpler is boosting the use of SEA methods.Researchers are now able to comprehensively examine previously unstudied uncommon cell types owing to developments in scRNA sequencing (scRNAseq).



The application of single-cell genomic/transcriptomic analysis in the biomedical area has been greatly expanded by the development of microfluidics technology. Furthermore, cell dissociation and tissue digestion have been adapted for a large range of microfluidic devices, which have increased the adoption of SEA technology and further boosted industry growth.



The rising investment flow in R&D in this space is reflected in the rising number of research publications.For instance, in April 2020, A USD 2 million funding round was headed by the venture capital firm i&i Biotech Fund for Sampling Human, a young life science technology startup that has created a diagnostic platform that uses genetically modified cells to examine other cells in their environment (i&i Bio).



Further, R&D and business growth will all be advanced by the investment.Moreover, these expenditures indicate a better growth opportunity for this market because R&D efforts serve as the foundation for innovation.



Additionally, scientists are analyzing geographic variability in gene expression profiles at the single-cell level, which is expected to increase the demand for consumables and equipment for analysis, thus propelling the industry’s growth.



• By product, the consumables segment held the largest revenue share in 2021. The segment is anticipated to be driven by the extensive use of consumables in genetic research, exosome analysis, and RNA and DNA isolation

• Based on application, the cancer segment captured the largest revenue share in 2021. The segment is being driven by single-cell analysis, which has shown to be successful for earlier cancer diagnoses. These techniques make it simple to determine cell kinds, mutation rates, and growth settings

• In terms of workflow, the single cell isolation and library preparation segment held the largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing research using single-cell analysis is anticipated to boost the revenue growth

• Based on end-user, the academic and research laboratories segment held the largest revenue share in 2021. The widespread use of different SEA techniques in research settings has been influenced by a sizeable number of ongoing research projects at academic institutions that use SEA assays

• North America held the largest revenue share in 2021. This is mostly attributed to the occurrence of significant market participants and rising R&D spending and federal assistance

• Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period owing to factors such as the increasing prevalence of target diseases, growing aging population, and rising single cell technology adoption

