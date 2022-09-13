La Granja Alafaya Opens New Location on North Alafaya Trail by UCF. Students Can Come by the New La Granja Alafaya for a Homestyle Fresh and Filling Lunch or Dinner

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Granja now has nine restaurants serving lunch and dinner in the Orlando area. To meet the growing demand, La Granja just opened a new restaurant on N. Alafaya Trail to serve students from the UCF campus and patrons nearby. La Granja Restaurants serve the same delicious cuisine to many customers in Orlando. Heavily influenced by classic Latin cuisine, La Granja's menu offers seafood, steak, pork, and chicken platters for lunch or dinner, including family meals for four or more people. Customers can also order fajitas, sandwiches, and desserts. Platters offer a choice of sides or have options to order with recommended side dishes. Customers can choose from white rice, yuca, tostones, black beans, and french fries and more.

One of their most popular dishes includes their Pollo a la Brasa, a delectable chicken meal paired popularly with rice and beans. The local favorite 1/4 Chicken Rice and Beans Special is only $7.25 and add plantains and soda for only $9.75. 1/2 Lb Steak with rice, beans, plantains and soda is only $14.95.

To top off any meal, experience authentic Latin desserts like flan, alfajores, tres leches, pionono, and ice cream.

All their food is balanced with the perfect amount of seasoning for a homestyle food, served fast meal. Arroz, frijoles, and fried plantains are just some of the popular options to pair with their meals.

La Granja is the perfect family dining experience, offering plenty of options for every customer. Dine-in, order takeout, use a third-party delivery app service such as DoorDash or Uber Eats, or visit the Drive Thru.

La Granja Alafaya is at 4650 N. Alafaya Trail, Suite 10 Orlando, Florida, 32828, serving Latin food, and fresh delicious quality cuisine for individuals or families.

History of La Granja

In 1993, La Granja's first restaurant opened in Aruba before expanding to the United States in 1995. For over 25 years, La Granja has been serving a variety of dishes to satisfied customers and is known for sharing accessible, delicious Latin food for an affordable price. There are over 50 locations throughout South Florida, ranging from Miami to Orlando.

La Granja Restaurants have received plenty of praise for their authentic dining experience. Restaurant Review Magazine named them the "Best Peruvian Restaurant of the Year" in 2003. In 2004, they were named "Best Family Style Restaurant" and "Best Peruvian Cuisine of Fort Lauderdale" in 2007. Corporate Vision recognized it as the best women-owned Peruvian restaurant in 2016.

La Granja Restaurants takes great pride in their commitment to customer service and hearty food for everyone in the family.

Call (407) 440-3191 or visit www.lagranjarestaurants.com.

