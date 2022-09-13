JEWISH LIFE TELEVISION TO LAUNCH SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE Starring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, September 19, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 13, 2022, Los Angeles, CA:, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jewish Life Television, North America’s largest and most robust 24-7 English language, Jewish-themed television network, is proud to announce that it will be launching Servant of the People, starring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Monday, September 19th at 8:00PM ET/PT. Thereafter, Servant of the People will air on JLTV every Monday at 8:00PM ET/PT. JLTV will be the only television network broadcasting Servant of the People in North America.

Servant of the People is the hilarious comedy series about a young, modest, and very honest history teacher “Vasily” (Volodymyr Zelensky) that is involuntarily elected the President of Ukraine. Vasily is caught on camera raging over the miserable situation in his country. When a pupil posts the video on YouTube, it becomes a viral sensation. Everybody loves Vasily's outrage and people start gathering money for a presidential campaign, which he wins.

Servant of the People follows Vasily's new life as president. He has no interest in changing his life. He wants to stay the same - live in his flat with his parents, borrow money from his friends at the end of the month and take his bike to work. It’s just that now, his work is as the most powerful man in the country.

Servant of the People was a huge rating success on Ukraine 1+1, scoring an average rating over 10% and an audience share in excess of 28%. And in a sublime case of life imitating art, following the massive success of Servant of the People, Volodymyr Zelensky, a descendant of both Holocaust victims and survivors, ran for President of Ukraine in 2019, and won in a landslide - with over 73% of the vote.

In the wake of this year’s Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Zelensky has received “global praise” (Reuters, August 10, 2022) as “a modern Churchill” (AP, March 7, 2022), going “From Schlemiel to Super Hero” (Spectre, March 18, 2022).

JLTV’s Senior Vice President of Programming Brad Pomerance said, “JLTV is incredibly excited, and frankly honored, to have the opportunity to bring this very funny television series to our North American viewers, at a time when Actor-Turned-President Volodymyr Zelensky has become a worldwide symbol of freedom and democracy.”

About Jewish Life Television

Jewish Life Television is the nation’s premier 24-7 English language, Jewish-themed television network. More cultural than religious, JLTV welcomes viewers of all faiths and is available in over 50 million homes through Charter/Spectrum, Comcast/Xfinity, Cox, DirecTV nationwide, and other video operators. To find JLTV’s channel position in any community, sign onto www.jltv.tv/channels.

