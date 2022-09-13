GROUPE PARTOUCHE: Return to pre-crisis income level at constant scope - 3rd quarter turnover: solid momentum at constant scope (+12.7% vs Q3 2021)

French English

Return to pre-crisis income level at constant scope

3rd quarter turnover: solid momentum at constant scope (+12.7% vs Q3 2021)

Paris, 13th September 2022, 06:00 p.m. – Groupe Partouche, a European leader in gaming, publishes today its consolidated turnover for the 3rd quarter 2022 (May – July 2022).

Solid business activity at constant scope, during the 3rd quarter

The 3rd quarter of the current financial year (May to July 2022) marks the return to normal operations: all the Group's casinos are now open and all health constraints have been lifted. For the record, during the 3rd quarter of the previous financial year, activity was still largely impacted in all geographies (reception gauges, curfew then health pass in France, closure in Belgium until 9th June, etc.) with the exception of Switzerland.

At the same time, turnover for the 3rd quarter 2022 is impacted by significant scope effects representing - € 28.1 M in aggregate GGR compared to Q3 2021 (and - € 14.2 M versus 2019). They concern:

the sale of the stake held in the Crans-Montana casino on 31 st January 2022 (GGR of € 2.2 M in the 3 rd quarter 2021 and € 3.0 M in the 3 rd quarter 2019);

January 2022 (GGR of € 2.2 M in the 3 quarter 2021 and € 3.0 M in the 3 quarter 2019); the cessation of the operation of online games and bets in Belgium and of the management of the Ostend casino since 29 th July 2021 (GGR of € 26.1 M in the 3 rd quarter 2021 and € 11.2 M in 3 rd quarter 2019);

July 2021 (GGR of € 26.1 M in the 3 quarter 2021 and € 11.2 M in 3 quarter 2019); the entry into the Group of the casino of Middelkerke (Belgium) from 1st July 2022, with an opening on 8th July 2022 after some works (GGR of € 0.2 M in the 3rd quarter 2022).





Despite these scope effects, Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) increases by +10.8% to € 167.9 M in the 3rd quarter, compared to € 151.5 M a year earlier. At constant scope, it increases by +36.1% compared to the 3rd quarter 2021 to € 167.6 M and by +11.9% compared to the 3rd quarter 2019.

In France, GGR amounts to € 152.9 M, up +36.2% compared to N-1, with slot machines and traditional games growing by +29.8% and +67.3% respectively. The GGR of electronic games follows the same trend at +36.1%.

Abroad, on a like-for-like basis, GGR rebounds by +35.2% compared to N-1, driven by the ramping up of Swiss online games, whose GGR came to € 2.9 M compared to € 1.6 M € in the 3rd quarter 2021.

After levies with a very strong increase of +75.3% compared to the 3rd quarter 2021 mainly due to the progressive scale in France (where the lower tax brackets applied), the Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) is down at € 75.0 M (-23.8%).

Turnover excluding games totals € 26.9 M over the period, compared to € 16.3 M for the previous year, up by +64.7%.

Globally, 3rd quarter turnover stands at € 100.9 M (-11.6% compared to 2021 and -3.8% compared to 2019). At constant scope, it increases by + 12.7 % versus 2021 and by +9.3% versus 2019.

Return to 2019 level of activity over 9 months at constant scope and dynamic activity

At the end of July, aggregate income of the 9-month totals € 288.1 M (+78.6% compared to 2021), with Net Gaming Revenue at € 228.4 M (+60.0%). Overall, at a constant scope, aggregate revenue for the first 9 months of 2022 financial year returns to its pre-Covid 2019 level (-0.4%). The Group's activity continues to develop in a dynamic climate since the end of the constraints linked to the vaccination pass.

Upcoming event:

4th quarter 2022 turnover: Tuesday 13th December 2022, after stock market closure

Income for fiscal year at 31st October 2022: Tuesday 24th April 2023, after stock market closure

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, a gaming club, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 41 casinos and employs nearly 3,900 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment. ISIN: FR0012612646 - Reuters PARP.PA - Bloomberg: PARP:FP - Reuters: PARP.PA - Bloomberg: PARP:FP

ANNEX

1- Aggregate 9 months consolidated turnover, per quarter

In €M 2022 2021 Variation 2022/2021 2019 1st quarter (Nov. to Jan.) 98.1 23.5 +317.0% 116.6 2nd quarter (Feb. to Apr.) 89.1 23.6 +276.8% 105.3 3rd quarter (May to Jul.) 100.9 114.2 -11.6% 104.9 Total consolidated turnover 288.1 161.4 +78.6% 326.8

2- Construction of the consolidated turnover

2.1 – 3rd quarter

In €M 2022 2021 Variation 2022/2021 2019 Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) 167.9 151.5 +10.8% 164.6 Levies -92.8 -53.0 +75.3% -87.1 Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) 75.0 98.5 -23.8% 77.5 Turnover excluding NGR 26.9 16.3 +64.7% 28.3 Fidelity programme -1.0 -0.6 - -0.8 Total consolidated turnover 100.9 114.2 -11.6% 104.9

2.2 – Aggregate 9 months

In €M 2022 2021 Variation 2022/2021 2019 Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) 457.8 201.5 +127.2% 494.0 Levies -229.5 -58.7 +290.8% -237.2 Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) 228.4 142.8 +60.0% 256.8 Turnover excluding NGR 62.1 19.2 +223.5% 72.5 Fidelity programme -2.4 -0.6 - -2.5 Total consolidated turnover 288.1 161.4 +78.6% 326.8

3- Breakdown of turnover by activity

3.1 – 3rd quarter

In €M 2022 2021 Variation 2022/2021 2019 Casinos 87.8 96.5 -9.0% 93.0 Hotels 8.3 2.6 223.3% 3.0 Other 4.9 15.2 -67.8% 8.9 Total consolidated turnover 100.9 114.2 -11.6% 104.9

3.2 – Aggregate 9 months

In M€ 2022 2021 Variation 2022/2021 2019 Casinos 261.3 120.9 116.0% 298.5 Hotels 17.2 3.1 461.6% 5.8 Other 9.6 37.3 -74.3% 22.5 Total consolidated turnover 288.1 161.4 78.6% 326.8

4- Glossary

The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. tax to the State, the city halls, CSG, CRDS).

The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.

