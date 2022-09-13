OLIPOP and Camila Cabello Join Forces in the Company’s First-Ever Major Brand Partnership

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Functional soda brand OLIPOP today announced multi-GRAMMY nominated Cuban born singer/songwriter Camila Cabello as their first-ever major Brand Partner. While known primarily as a singer, songwriter, and actor, Cabello is also a passionate businesswoman working to support brands with impactful missions. The partnership will center around deep creative collaboration on upcoming marketing initiatives, as well as ongoing involvement and advocacy of their shared mission in the health and wellness space.



This partnership is a testament to the better-for-you beverage’s current exponential growth and long-term ambition to transform the traditional soda industry, as Cabello is going against the grain by choosing to partner with an up-and-coming brand like OLIPOP.

“What we put into our bodies can lead to so many different health issues, including negative effects on your mental health,” said Cabello. “I’m proud to partner with a brand that is working to provide healthier drink options that align with how I strive to live.”

“Authentic alignment with our talent partners is critical to us, and our partnership with Camila sprung out of her organic love for the product and our love for her amazing values and creativity,” said Ben Goodwin, OLIPOP’s Founder, Formulator, and CEO. “We are thrilled to partner with Camila to amplify OLIPOP’s involvement in meaningful cultural moments born out of making a positive change in society and spreading true enjoyment in the process.”

Cabello was previously announced as an OLIPOP investor in February 2022, but is deepening her relationship with the brand with this new deal. OLIPOP’s delicious product offerings, health benefits, and transparency to customers have attracted additional strategic celebrity and business investors including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Mindy Kaling, Logic, Gwyneth Paltrow, top execs from ClassPass, TikTok, Shake Shack, Equinox, and many more.

Since launching in 2018, OLIPOP has already achieved a striking valuation of $200 million, disrupting the traditional soda industry and amassing widespread appeal for its tasty, nostalgia-infused flavors, and proprietary gut-friendly formulation. The brand was started by beverage entrepreneurs Ben Goodwin and David Lester who set out to create a functional soda—one with a familiar and delicious taste but with the added benefits of microbiome and digestive health support. While traditional soda is loaded with sugar and additives, each can of OLIPOP has only 35-45 calories, contains two to five grams of natural sugars, and provides nine grams of prebiotic plant fiber, which is one-third of the daily recommended amount. The product is eliminating the consequences of the traditional soda category, and making way for a new functional soda with benefits, changing the trajectory of health outcomes for many consumers.

