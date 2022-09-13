TRIPLE O’S CELEBRATES 25 YEARS OF A TASTE LIKE NO OTHER

VANCOUVER, B.C., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty-five years ago, White Spot Restaurants opened the very first Triple O’s in the heart of the Robson Street shopping hub in Vancouver. Created to bring White Spot’s best-selling burgers, fries and shakes to shoppers and tourists on the go, the streamlined burger concept was an exciting evolution of the brand, featuring its most popular menu items in a reduced footprint.

The premium quick service brand was an instant hit, winning guests over with 100% fresh Canadian beef burgers, fresh-cut Kennebec fries, hand-scooped milkshakes, and its Secret Triple “O” Sauce, and keeping them as forever fans thanks to its commitment to flavour, quality and giving back to the community. Now, the Triple O’s brand includes 64 premium quick service restaurants throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Asia, along with five mobile Triple O’s ‘On the Go’ food trucks.

“From the day our first restaurant opened in 1997, the community has embraced Triple O’s,” said Warren Erhart, President of White Spot and Triple O's. “We’re beyond grateful for the loyalty and support over 25 years from our partners, guests, suppliers, team members, and franchisees. Here’s to the next 25!”

To mark the occasion, this year’s 25th anniversary celebration features a throwback price as well as generous support to fight hunger throughout B.C. For one day only — on Tuesday, September 20 — Triple O's Original Burger will be available for $3.49, just as it was at the Robson Street location on opening day. And for every Original Burger sold that day, Triple O's will donate $0.50 to Food Banks BC. The provincial association of food banks supports 105 hunger relief agencies throughout the province, ensuring that the anniversary celebration donations stay in the B.C. communities where the funds are raised.

“In these challenging times, many people are turning to food banks for assistance. Our work at Food Banks BC is made possible because of campaigns such as Triple O's 25th Anniversary Celebration,” said Dan Huang-Taylor, Executive Director or Food Banks BC. “We are deeply grateful for our partnership with Triple O's and their support in the fight against hunger in B.C.”

Cathy Tostenson, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing for White Spot and Triple O’s, said giving back to the community is a key element of the anniversary celebration. “It’s exciting to reach such a milestone, but knowing we can help raise awareness and funds to fight hunger makes it even more meaningful and relevant."

Fun facts for a fun 25 years – in 2021, Triple O’s sold:

Enough beef patties to equal 29 “Big Nickels” (the nine-metre replica of a 1951 Canadian nickel, located in Sudbury, Ontario);

Enough ice cream in milkshakes to fill 572 kiddie pools;

Enough bacon to stand as tall as 2,222 CN Towers, or to wrap around Stanley Park 303 times;

Enough tomatoes to equal the weight of two “Tyra the World’s Largest Dinosaur” (in Drumheller, Alberta);

Enough pickles to stretch across 2,562 football fields.

Celebrate along with Triple O’s on September 20. On this day only, the Original Burger will be available for the original price of $3.49 at participating Triple O’s locations. From every Original Burger sold in B.C., $0.50 will be donated to Food Banks BC. Valid all day for dine-in, take out, and drive-thru only. The offer is not valid at Triple O’s locations at Douglas College (Coquitlam), PNE, BC Ferries or sports arenas, as well as White Spot full-service restaurants.

ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A FOOD TRUCK PARTY

To celebrate their 25th anniversary, Triple O’s is providing fans the opportunity to win a Triple O’s ‘On the Go’ food truck party for the winner and 25 friends by entering on their website at tripleos.ca/25th-anniversary.

For more information about Triple O’s 25th Anniversary Celebration and Contest, visit tripleos.ca/25th-anniversary, follow Triple O’s on Instagram @tripleosrestaurant, Facebook /tripleosrestaurant and #TripleOs25.

ABOUT TRIPLE O’S | Triple O’s Restaurants is a division of White Spot Hospitality, Canada’s longest-running restaurant chain founded by Nat Bailey in 1928. The company operates the White Spot brand of 55 family casual full-service dining restaurants in British Columbia, and the Triple O’s brand with 64 premium quick service restaurants throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Asia, along with 5 mobile Triple O’s ‘On the Go’ food trucks. Triple O’s guests can enjoy signature 100% fresh Canadian beef burgers served with its iconic pickle on top and delicious Secret Triple “O” Sauce, fresh-cut Kennebec fries and hand-scooped milkshakes. Triple O’s restaurants offer a casual and authentic West Coast dining experience at gas stations, freestanding restaurants, sports arenas, university and college campuses. White Spot Hospitality is proud to be recognized with the platinum status designation as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, is one of Canada’s top 150 iconic brands as awarded by Interbrand Canada, has been awarded a gold medal for excellence in franchising by the Canadian Franchise Association and is one of B.C.’s Most Loved Brands as recognized by Ipsos. | tripleos.com | whitespot.ca

ABOUT FOOD BANKS BC | As BC’s provincial association of food banks, Food Banks BC represents and supports 105-member food banks across the province and is a proud member of Food Banks Canada. Located in South Surrey, Food Banks BC has been operating since 1998. Originally the ‘Canadian Association of Food Banks – BC Branch,’ they became Food Banks BC in 2009. In addition to helping address immediate hunger needs, Food Banks BC plays an essential role in providing food access to communities facing urgent needs during times of emergency, including areas impacted by the devastating fires and floods in 2021. Food Banks BC promotes public awareness and provides leadership in education on issues around the impact of poverty in creating food insecurity and believes in advocating for systemic change that will reduce hunger and the need for food banks in BC communities. | foodbanksbc.com

