Sprouts Farmers Market Aligns with Arizona State University, University of California, Los Angeles, University of Southern California, and University of Texas to Empower Women’s Sports and Health

PHOENIX, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market today announced a complement to its long-term commitment and investment to women’s athletics through individual sponsorship agreements with the athletics departments for Arizona State University, University of California, Los Angeles, University of Southern California and University of Texas. Sprouts will sponsor season-long activity and entitlement games across the four schools, as well as sponsor one female student-athlete from each institution.



“Through these partnerships, and after celebrating the anniversary of Title IX, we pledge to continue to empower and educate women’s health and performance, bringing fresh and nutritional food options to them on and off the playing field,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts. “We’re also proud to align our brand with talented, hard-working female student-athletes at these four outstanding universities.”

This announcement coincides with Sprouts recent women’s sport announcement.

The individual sponsorships with Sprouts and the schools were secured by the respective athletics multimedia rightsholder. Texas and UCLA are represented by LEARFIELD. Arizona State is represented by Pac-12 MMR and USC is represented by Playfly.

