Mesquite Dental Earns Top Safety Designation From the Nevada Safety Consultation and Training Section

MESQUITE, Nev., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations recognizes Mesquite Dental in Mesquite, Nevada, with the Safe Partner Award. Designed to increase safety awareness and strengthen safety culture within the workplace, this elite award is given to a maximum of four businesses annually out of the 80,000 employers in Nevada.

"We're a small but mighty team of 10 dental professionals at Mesquite Dental - we partnered with SCATS to help us build our employee safety program," said Alexis Obeso, office manager at Mesquite Dental. "Since working with SCATS consultants, we haven't had an employee injury in two years."

Working with SCATS has enabled the Mesquite Dental team to make measurable improvements to employee safety. In its safety culture improvement efforts, the small business has implemented regular safety trainings and enhanced its written workplace safety program.

Mesquite Dental joins a committed group of organizations that prioritize employee health and safety. Recognition is granted for using a range of the no-cost services from SCATS, such as safety consultations, training courses, enrollment in the Safety and Health Practitioner Program and more.

"Helping small business like Mesquite Dental is so rewarding," said Todd Schultz, chief administrative officer for SCATS. "The Safe Partner Award recognizes their team's excellence and commitment to continuous improvement in employee safety."

SCATS provides employers with confidential hazard identification, program development, implementation assistance and training. Employers who implement effective safety programs and have a days-away restricted transfer rate below the national average for their industry may be recognized by SCATS.

Businesses interested in the Safe Partner Award or other safety programs can contact SCATS at 702-486-9140 (Las Vegas) or 775-688-3730 (Reno). For more information or to schedule free training courses, businesses can call 1-877-4SAFENV or visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.

About Nevada SCATS

A part of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations, SCATS provides free, confidential consultation and safety services to assist Nevada businesses in maintaining compliance with OSHA standards. Helping employers keep their employees safe through on-site consultation services, SCATS partners with businesses to recognize and control potential safety and health hazards, improve their safety and health programs, and assist in training employees. SCATS also offers Workplace Safety and Health Training classes in Northern and Southern Nevada. Bilingual services are also available. Visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.

The Nevada On-Site Consultation program, at the time of initial publication of this document (4/2022), is funded by a cooperative agreement for $1,001,105 federal funds, which constitutes 34.5% of the program budget. 0%, or $0.00 of the program budget, is financed through non-governmental sources.

About Mesquite Dental

Mesquite Dental offers family-friendly, affordable dental care. Operated by a small, passionate group of caring dental professionals, Mesquite Dental cares for the community members and their dental health. The office is located at 61 N. Willow St, Suite 1, Mesquite, Nevada. Find more information at mesquitefamilydental.com.

SCATS Media contact: Jena Esposito, KPS3, jena.esposito@kps3.com, 702-513-0606

