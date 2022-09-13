Canada’s Unions Welcome Inflation Relief

English French

OTTAWA, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions welcomed new relief announced today to help families struggling with rising prices and congratulated the government for bringing forward measures to make life more affordable for everyday Canadians.



“Moving forward on rental and dental relief is essential and will help to ease the affordability crisis being faced by families today. The rising cost of housing and out-of-pocket dental care has put many families under water,” said Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress. “Smart, targeted policies can help the most vulnerable families make it through.”

The government announced that it will double the GST tax credit for six months, it will offer time-limited and income-tested support to make housing more affordable, and provide immediate aid to help with the costs of dental care for families with children under 12 years of age. The new supports target low- and modest-income families, where help is needed most. The government also reiterated its commitment today to phase in a dental care plan for seniors, people with disabilities and children under 18 years.

“Canadians are now facing enormous challenges. It is critical MPs come together to make this minority Parliament work,” said Bruske. “New Democrats have proposed policies and ramped up pressure on this government to act. We’re thankful the Liberals have answered this call.”

Bruske added that Canada’s unions are looking to all Parliamentarians to work with urgency to deliver targeted help to those that need it most.

“We urge MPs from all parties to quickly get down to work on a recovery that puts people first,” concluded Bruske. “We need to see more of this kind of smart policy cooperation in Parliament.”

