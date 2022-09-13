Optimal IdM Designated as Leader on GigaOm Radar for Multifactor Authentication

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimal IdM, a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, is pleased to be named a Leader in the new Radar Report on Multifactor Authentication from GigaOm, an industry leading research and analyst firm.



“We are happy to be listed at the top of the class in this latest report on MFA vendors,” said Mike Brengs, Managing Partner and CRO of Optimal IdM. He continued, “Our MFA offering is designed to provide a smooth user experience and the addition of our Optimal Authenticator app does just that. We believe proper security shouldn’t cost extra, so that’s why we include MFA with all of our OptimalCloud offerings.”

The OptimalCloud platform, supports multiple authentication methods, including push notifications via the proprietary Optimal Authenticator app, which works for Android, Windows, and iOS. Other authentication methods include FIDO2 devices, RADIUS, OTP and TOTP, SMS, and security questions.

A distinguishing feature of the OptimalCloud is the integration with TypingDNA, a solution that analyzes and learns typing pattern behavior. This feature is a key enabler for a smooth user experience and passwordless authentication. After the solution successfully learns a user’s typing pattern, a user can log into an IT resource by typing in only their username or email address.

For policy management, the OptimalCloud allows the definition of MFA requirements based on organizational membership or on access to specific applications. Administrators can also implement adaptive MFA by combining dynamic and static policies such as user behavior, device, and location.

More information about the OptimalCloud and the MFA offering can be found at https://optimalidm.com/products/optimalcloud/.

About The OptimalCloud

The OptimalCloud platform is a full featured, award winning, SSO Federation & IAM solution that provides a single point of authentication, policy management and auditing for a seamless end user experience. The OptimalCloud is deployed in workforce and consumer scenarios, used by some of the most recognizable companies on the globe, and used in some of the most secure environments in the world. The OptimalCloud is currently integrated with more than 11,000 applications.

About Optimal IdM

Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions. Optimal IdM partners with enterprise and small to mid-sized businesses to provide comprehensive and affordable IAM solutions that meet their specific security, usability, and scalability needs. Optimal IdM also offers its solutions as a managed service offering. Customers include Fortune 1000 companies from every industry as well as federal, state and local government agencies. Founded in 2005, Optimal IdM is privately held and has been profitable in every quarter since inception.

Visit www.optimalidm.com for more information.