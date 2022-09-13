Organic Personal Care Products Market Destine to Reach USD 40.18 Billion Globally by 2029, Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Revenue Forecast

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has a newly released expansive study titled “ Global Organic Personal Care Products Market ” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and succeeding in the market. As it is top-notch and comprehensive, the Organic Personal Care Products market research report gives better insights into different market segments on which businesses are highly dependent to thrive in the market. This report also offers wide-ranging market information to explore practical growth strategies and recommendations. All the information, statistics, and data encompassed in this report have been collected from truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. This information is again tested and verified by the market experts before giving it to the end user.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the organic personal care products market was valued at USD 18.01 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 40.18 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.55% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Natural and organic ingredients are increasingly being used in personal care products. This demand is being fueled by consumer worries about synthetic chemicals in personal care products. Additionally, customers avoid chemicals such as parabens, phthalates, and sodium lauryl sulfate due to health concerns. Organic and natural ingredients are seen as safer for human health and the environment by customers. As a result, many personal care product manufacturers are substituting natural and organic ingredients with synthetic chemicals. Natural and organic personal care products are in high demand as a result of this trend.

People of all ages prefer organic products since they do not include hazardous or harsh chemical chemicals. The market trends are heavily influenced by today's generation's concern about their skin, body, and hair. Consumers always check the quality, quantity, and price ranges before purchasing any product. As a result, market participants are concentrating on supplying a variety of items to suit client demand. These changes are partly due to an increase in persons with allergies and eczema, who are becoming more aware of the potential health risks of the substances in personal care products.

Some of the major players operating in the Organic Personal Care Products market are

AVEDA CORP (US)

THE BODY SHOP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (UK)

Burt's Bees (US)

Hain Celestial (US)

Yves Rocher (France)

Amway Corp. (US)

bareminerals (US)

Arbonne International LLC (US)

L'Occitane (France)

L'Oréal (France)

Korres S.A. (Greece)

Shiseido Co., Ltd (Japan)

The Clorox Company (US)

Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

Bio Veda Action Research Co. (India)

The Estée Lauder Companies (US)

Oriflame Cosmetics AG (Switzerland)

Coty Inc. (US)

Recent Development

In June 2021, Root Natural had announced the launch of platform to promote organic and home-grown Indian skincare brands. The panelists presented their vision for home-grown Indian skincare products, stating that their goal is to establish a skincare line that is natural, clean, and effective, while also being sustainable and causing no collateral damage to the user. They're attempting to use natural ingredients and return to the origins of ancient Indian skincare.

Opportunities

Increase in number of skin ailments

The rise in the frequency of skin disorders creates market opportunities. Organic Personal Care Products Market Growth is fueled by people's awareness of their skin, hair, and body texture and their demand for organic-based products.

The surging number of research and development activities will boost new market opportunities for the market's growth rate. Moreover, rise in strategic collaborations and emerging new markets will act as market drivers and further boost beneficial opportunities for the market's growth rate.

Key Market Segments:

Type

Hair Care

Skin Care

Lip Care

Body care

Oral Care

Men's Grooming

Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/Supermarkets

E-Commerce

Retail Stores

Health and Beauty Store

Direct Selling

Convenience Store

Departmental Store

Others

Consumer

Men

Women

Organic Personal Care Products Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the organic personal care products market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the organic personal care products market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rising awareness about the multiple benefits of organic personal care products over conventional personal care products and the development of product with skin-friendly elements in this region.

Asia-Pacific on the other hand is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increasing consumer awareness about health benefits of organic personal awareness about health benefits associated with these products and growing level of disposable income in this region.

Organic Personal Care Products Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Organic Personal Care Products market trends , forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & significant investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Personal Care Ingredients

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

