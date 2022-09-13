Lane Expands Partnership With Clinisys

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lane, a provider of integrated fax communication software, is expanding its partnership with Clinisys to provide an integrated cloud solution that incorporates Lane's secure cloud faxing technology.

"For 20 years, we have partnered with Sunquest, now Clinisys, to integrate our innovative faxing technology with Sunquest PowerPath," said Liz Maya, CEO of Lane. "Lane's Passport software is key to giving Clinisys customers a complete range of report-out communications options, now including encrypted digital faxing services in the cloud."

Starting with Sunquest PowerPath version 13.0, which was released earlier this year, customers can now opt for a cloud-hosted or more traditional on-premises AP LIS option. Lane's cloud faxing technology is integrated into both. In the cloud, Sunquest PowerPath with Lane Passport faxing technology offers a scalable, reliable, secure, and lower cost solution to digitizing the complex workflows of modern pathology laboratories.

"The partnership between Lane and Sunquest continues to be seamless. As we developed Sunquest PowerPath for the cloud, we valued how Lane was right beside us to jointly deliver on the new digital capabilities our customers would need," said Annie Carpenter, Senior Manager, Infrastructure Architecture at Clinisys.

About Lane

Lane is recognized globally as a leader in secure messaging communications and fax integration across a wide range of industries. Lane aims to exceed expectations by applying robust and tailored solutions that yield tangible results for their clients. With a strong track record of implementing systems across 50 countries, Lane's team possesses extensive knowledge and experience in developing solutions from the largest financial institutions to healthcare companies, as well as other public and private enterprises. For more information, visit https://laneds.com, call us at +1 (973) 526-2979, or email us at info@lanetelecom.com.

About Clinisys

Clinisys, headquartered in Chertsey, England and Tucson, Arizona, is one of the largest providers of laboratory information systems, order entry and result consultation, and public health solutions in disease surveillance and outbreak management across the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. For 40 years, Clinisys has successfully specialized in complex and wide scale delivery of comprehensive laboratory services and public health solutions in over 3,000 laboratories across 34 countries.

Our combined cross-discipline expertise provides customers with solutions to support laboratory workflow across clinical, histology, molecular, genetics, including order management, reporting and results delivery. Additionally, we serve laboratories in environmental testing, water quality, agriculture and toxicology.

