SPOKANE VIVACITY CARE CENTERS NOW PART OF KINWELL MEDICAL GROUP

Spokane, Wash., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, all Vivacity Care Center (VCC) clinics in Spokane became part of Kinwell Medical Group, a new primary care option for Premera Blue Cross and LifeWise Health Plan of Washington members. The VCC clinics were created with funding from Premera, one of the largest health plans in the Pacific Northwest. In 2021, Premera and Kinwell announced a collaboration to improve access to primary care in Washington. Since then, Kinwell has embarked on a statewide effort to build primary care clinics that better serve people who have Premera or LifeWise as their primary insurance. To bring consistency and clarity to this system, the four VCC locations in Spokane will be rebranded as Kinwell clinics.

“The transition of the Spokane clinics continues our mission at Kinwell to address the gap in access to timely primary care throughout our communities,” said Dr. Mia Wise, chief medical officer at Kinwell. “We will continue to assist our community-based teams of local physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants in developing a genuine connection with each patient and their healthcare team.”

To facilitate this transition, each VCC clinic will close one at a time for a few days. During these brief closures, patients can seek care at the other Spokane locations. Each will reopen as a Kinwell clinic on the following dates:

North Country Homes: September 19, 2022

Spokane Valley: September 26, 2022

6th and Washington: October 3, 2022

Division & Mission: Late Fall

“Access to high-quality primary care is a concern we hear constantly from our members. It shouldn’t take months to get an appointment with your doctor,” said David Condon, vice president for Eastern Washington at Premera Blue Cross. “This is why our partnership with Kinwell is so critical. Our members can get in to see a Kinwell clinician within days — sometimes on the same day they call. This is the type of experience we want for our members in Spokane and across the state.”

Kinwell recently opened additional locations in Washington State — in Poulsbo, Lynnwood, Seattle (on Denny Way) and Mill Creek — as part of an ongoing effort to serve communities throughout Washington that need more primary care options. Future clinics will open in Western Washington in the fall and winter, including one in the Westlake neighborhood of Seattle and another in Olympia.

Kinwell is the exclusive network provider of Premera Blue Cross; primary care physicians are available to anyone with Premera or LifeWise health plans. The clinics provide primary care and behavioral health services, in-person and telehealth visits, online appointment scheduling and reduced wait times. Expanded primary care services treat everyday ailments like a sprained wrist or upset stomach, as well as manage chronic conditions such as diabetes and depression. Kinwell patients have free access to the MyChart app, through which they can make appointments, manage billing and contact their healthcare team.

Patients can schedule a visit online at KinwellHealth.com or by calling 833-411-KINW. If patients have questions specifically about the transition, they can call 509-213-2507.

About Kinwell

Launched in 2021, Kinwell Medical Group is an exclusive primary care option for those insured by Premera Blue Cross, Premera Blue Cross Medicare plans, LifeWise Health Plan of Washington and BlueCard holders. It is opening clinics across Washington State and elevating the primary care experience with more time, less complexity and a better relationship between each patient and their healthcare team. Kinwell embraces a whole-health approach to primary care that includes diet, fitness and behavioral health. It is also dedicated to building great places to work, where diverse ideas and cultures focus on the common goal of nurturing patient health.

