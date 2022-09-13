Proactive news headlines including Alphabet, Southern Silver Exploration, Golden Shield, American Battery Technology, Great Panther Mining, KULR Technology, Mandalay Resources and Fobi AI

New York , Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Google owner Alphabet faces $25.4BN damages claims in UK, Dutch courts over adtech practices click here
- Southern Silver Exploration encouraged by results of first two drill holes at Oro copper project, New Mexico click here
- Berenberg reiterates 'Buy' rating on Greatland Gold following recent key funding and board strengthening news click here
- Fireweed Metals CEO: 'We just can't stop finding zinc' at Macmillan Pass project click here
- Golden Shield confirms high-grade depth extension at Mazoa Hill Deposit; discovers five additional prospects, two drill ready click here
- American Resources Corp division partners with RecycleForce to process rare earth and battery element feedstocks click here
- Newrange Gold acquires Coricancha mine in Peru from Great Panther Mining click here
- American Battery Technology highlights key milestones achieved in 'transformational' fiscal 2022 click here
- Great Panther Mining inks deal to sell Coricancha mine in Peru to Newrange Gold click here
- Recruiter.com announces time and money-saving hiring solution Recruiter.com Shortlist click here
- First Mining Gold says partner Big Ridge Gold has earned a 51% stake in Hope Brook project having completed first stage of earn-in click here
- South Star Battery Metals engages drilling company from maiden campaign at Alabama Graphite project click here
- Generation Hemp posts record revenue in July by processing more hemp biomass and pre-selling some inventory click here
- KULR Technology receives special DoT permits to boost SafeCase product energy levels click here
- Mountain Valley MD kicks off commercial sales of Agrarius, an agro plant technology click here
- Mandalay Resources CEO says drilling at Costerfield operation in Australia is 'achieving its goals' click here
- PlantX Life adds KeHE Distributors for Little West cold pressed juices delivery click here
- PyroGenesis chosen by trading house to supply SPARC refrigerant waste destruction system click here
- HighGold Mining raises ownership in Yukon properties to 100%; Stifel GMP analysts see stock re-rating click here
- Naturally Splendid Enterprises launches purchasing program for its Plantein entrees with Greenbridge Foodservice click here
- Fobi AI part of pilot tracking key milestones for 8112 universal digital coupons click here
- Gevo says its Northwest Iowa RNG project achieves EPA milestone ahead of schedule click here
- LithiumBank Resources boosts land position in Western Canada with another 530,000 acres click here
- Global Energy Metals to explore 30 targets after new mineral findings in Nevada click here
- Numinus Wellness updates on integration of Novamind acquisitionGuardforce AI enters into non-binding agreement to acquire Shenzhen-based robotics company click here
- Kodiak Copper says exploration at MPD copper-gold porphyry project is progressing well click here
- Endexx Corporation says new subsidiary HYLA looks to expand into eight new markets click here
- Givex says it and Counter Solutions subsidiary to exhibit together at London's Casual Dining trade show click here
- Tocvan Ventures eyes start of drilling at El Picacho gold-silver project after identifying San Ramon as high-priority target click here
- Minto Metals updates on security costs; submits proposal to Yukon government click here
- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp partners with T2M Global to fast-track deployment of hydrogen stations click here
- Unigold closes second and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $184,000 click here
