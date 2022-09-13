Demand for Global Geomembrane Market Size to Surpass USD 2.6 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% | Geomembrane Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According toFacts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Geomembrane Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Raw Material (HDPE, LDPE, EPDM, PVC, and Others), By Technology (Extrusion, Calendering, and Others), By Application (Waste Management, Water Management, Mining, Lining Systems, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Geomembrane Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 2.6 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.

Report Overview:

During geotechnical engineering operations, geomembranes—large, impermeable liners—serve as protective barriers against liquids, gases, and other soluble contaminants. They are mostly produced utilizing elastomers, multi-layered bitumen geo-composites, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), as well as high/low-density polyethene (H/LDPE) and geotextiles, infused with asphalt. They are frequently used for wastewater storage and waterproofing in man-made ponds, lakes, and swimming pools because of their high shear and tensile strength, resistance to high temperatures, ultraviolet (UV) rays, punctures, and abrasions.

Market Dynamics

The market's demand for geomembrane has greatly increased due to the growth of aquaculture and fish farming. For instance, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), over the past 25 years, there has been a 122% increase in fish consumption, and aquaculture has increased by 527% to meet that need. Currently, 7% of all proteins and 17% of all animal proteins consumed worldwide are derived from fish. It is anticipated that global edible fish consumption would increase by 18% by 2030 compared to 2018. Fish for food is already primarily produced by aquaculture. It will satisfy 58% of world demand by 2029. The product is the main driver of the global geomembrane market expansion since it is widely utilized for landfill and wastewater treatment. The need for geomembrane to construct potable water reservoirs is growing as the storage and provision of water become an increasingly important aspect of population expansion and development.

However, one of the main restraints on the growth of the geomembrane market is the fluctuation in raw material prices. Contrarily, it is anticipated that during the projection period, the geomembrane market would present attractive prospects due to rising infrastructure spending and increased awareness of water management.

Geomembrane Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The epidemic caused by COVID-19 has a huge influence not just on the economy, but also on individuals all around the world. For example, projections made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicate that the global economy will decrease by 3.0% in the year 2020. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the epidemic has forced the global economy to enter into its most severe recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Due to the fact that many countries are currently in a state of extreme lockdown, several industries have been forced to suspend their activities. Because construction and manufacturing have been halted as a result of the lockdown, there has been a decline in demand for geomembranes. The volatility in the price of crude oil during the COVID-19 era had a negative impact on the market growth of geomembrane since geomembrane is created from derivatives of crude oil. Additionally, geomembrane is manufactured from the derivatives of crude oil.

Geomembrane Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global geomembrane market is segmented based on technology, raw material, application, and region.

The global market is divided into extrusion, calendering, and other categories according to technology. Due to its extensive applications in numerous processes, including groundwater protection, environmental protection, civil construction, and water consumption, the extrusion segment is expected to hold a substantial market share over the projection period. To create extruded geomembranes, thermoplastic materials like HDPE are also employed for thermal welding. It is projected that the widespread use of these materials and their strong development potential would boost the extrusion technology industry.

The global market is divided into HDPE, LDPE, EPDM, PVC, and others based on the raw materials segment. With a revenue share of over 30% in 2021, the HDPE sector led, and it is anticipated that this trend would continue throughout the projection period. Properties like simple installation and strong thermal stability are attributed to the segment's expansion. HDPE is chosen over all other raw materials because of its superior strength, a property that is desired in numerous applications. It is commonly used in the production of geomembranes due to its broad potential for growth in the mining and construction industries.

The global market is divided into waste management, water management, mining, lining systems, and others based on application. In 2021, the mining sector had the biggest market share, and it is anticipated that it would continue to dominate during the projection period. The usage of geomembranes in the mining industry—including the extraction of metals, non-metallic minerals, and energy—is quickly growing as a result of their resistance to adverse weather. The geomembranes used in the mining sector most frequently are for heap leach pads, wastewater runoff ponds, tailing ponds, processed water containment, floating covers, soil remediation, secondary containment, and tailings cap enclosures.

The global Geomembrane market is segmented as follows:

By Raw Material

HDPE

LDPE

EPDM

PVC

Others

By Technology

Extrusion

Calendering

Others

By Application

Waste Management

Water Management

Mining

Lining Systems

Others

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Geomembrane market include -

Geofabrics Australasia Pty Ltd.

CETCO

GSE Environmental

JUTA Ltd.

Solmax International Inc.

NAUE Gmbh& Co.

KG

Officine Maccaferri Spa

PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.

NilexInc

Bridgestone America

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Raven industries

AGRU

Atarfil

Firestone Building Products

Ginegar Plastic Products

US Fabrics.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Geomembrane market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Geomembrane market size was valued at around US$ 1.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2.6 billion by 2028.

Based on the technology, the extrusion segment is expected to have a large share of the market over the course of the projection.

In terms of the raw materials, the HDPE sector was in the lead, and it is projected that this pattern will be consistent over the duration of the projection period.

Based on application segment, the mining industry held the largest proportion of the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region, driven by China and India, is expected to have the largest share of the worldwide geomembrane market in the near future.

Regional Dominance:

The global geomembrane market is anticipated to be dominated by the Asia Pacific led by China and India. One of the major reasons for regional growth is the rapid industrialization and growing investment in infrastructural projects such as roads, construction, and others. For instance, the data for "China's investments and cooperation in countries along the Belt and Road" for January to December 2021 were made public by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on January 21, 2022. These figures show that non-financial direct investments by Chinese companies amounted to roughly US$20.3 billion in nations "along the Belt and Road." In addition, 560 new projects with contract values over US$100 million were been signed. Thus, these types of investments create opportunities for manufacturers and influence market growth.

Throughout the forecast period, North America is expected to grow significantly. Due to the significant presence of the mining sector in Mexico for the extraction of silver, PVC geomembrane ought to be employed more frequently in heap leach mining applications. Additionally, it is projected that increasing shale gas extraction and interest in waste management applications will propel the market.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In February 2020, to safeguard the weld edges of the geomembrane, AGRU introduced CleanSeam, a new product configuration for AGRU geomembrane liners. CleanSeam completely or significantly limits the possibility of fine soils, garbage, and stockpile dust coming into contact with seaming areas during or before the installation of geosynthetics.

In November 2021, Solmax announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Propex, a market-leading U.S. manufacturer of geosynthetics with a long and rich history in the construction, transportation, mining, and automotive industries. Solmax strengthens its position as a top supplier of geosynthetics solutions with this deal.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 2.6 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Geofabrics Australasia Pty Ltd., CETCO, GSE Environmental, JUTA Ltd., Solmax International Inc., NAUE Gmbh& Co., KG, Officine Maccaferri Spa, PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A., NilexInc, Bridgestone America, Carlisle SynTec Systems, Raven industries, AGRU, Atarfil, Firestone Building Products, Ginegar Plastic Products, US Fabrics., and Others Key Segment By Raw Material, Technology, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

