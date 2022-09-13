Shibchain is a New Layer 1 chain, more optimized, superior, & brings more incredible benefits to SHIB lovers & holders.

Singapore, Singapore , Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shibchain is a new blockchain network built to expand the utility of $SHIB by enabling a wide range of quality dApps such as NFTs, Gamefi, and Defi on the Shibchain network. Thereby creating a comprehensive ShibFi ecosystem, bringing many benefits to users.

Shibchain was born! It is the dawn of a new beginning.

We are glad to inform you that you will soon be able to participate in the activation of NFTs, Defi, or Gamefi from your $SHIB tokens. We will lead you to the best and most transparent blockchain network ever.

Shibchain is a new blockchain designed to create more benefits for $SHIB holders. This blockchain is an EVM-based decentralized, scalable blockchain that runs using a high-performance Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm.

ShibFi Ecosystem

While $SHIB continues to excel at developing Defi products around their massive community, they have yet to launch a network of their own. As a group that loves $SHIB crypto, we strive to create Shibchain to complement the original $SHIB cryptocurrency; Shibchain provides users with a diverse Defi ecosystem that everyone can recommend and share their favorite memes to a variety of apps.

● Launchpad: As a solid launchpad for meme coins to reach the market, raise funds and create liquidity for coins with $SHIB, so far, the Meme is a viral trend in the market but has little support. From the launchers, Shibchain is attached to the $SHIB meme coin with the motto of linking $SHIB closer to the meme coins, making $SHIB the king of the Meme

● DEX: Join Shibchain decentralized exchanges with $SHIB, increase demand for $SHIB and own $SHIB

● Bridge: a bridge to exchange assets between other chains and ShibChain.

● Playground: Web-based smart contract IDE for developers, inspired by the Ethereum Remix IDE.

● LENDING: Access advanced financial tools such as staking, lending, borrowing, and liquidity mining with $SHIB

● GAMEFI & METAVERSE: Join the upcoming metaverse revolution through Shibchain-enabled NFTs.

● ShibChain Safe: Secure Gnosis-inspired multi-signature wallet.

● Participate in DAOs and fund the entire community with $SHIB

● And much more…

In a nutshell, Shibchain promises to turn the single-use $SHIB cryptocurrency into a powerful Defi machine. With any luck, $SHIB should be able to easily compete with many of the top smart contract platforms in the current blockchain environment.

Shibchain is the best thing for Shiba Inu fans and brings amazing benefits to $SHIB holders

Shibchain economy & Roadmap

In the financial system of Shibchain, we allow the use of $SHIB swap into $wSHIB at a ratio of 1:1 to start participating in Shibchain features. In addition to $wSHIB, we also build the Shibchain token ($SC), which is this community-focused token that serves as the main governance token for the Shibchain blockchain and comes with many other use cases together.

Token name: Shibchain

Symbol: $SC

Total supply: 1,000,000,000,000,000

Team: 10% (Cliff in 2 months, TGE 2%, vesting in 36 months)

Airdrop: 8% (Lock in 1 month, 15% per month)

Staking reward: 12% (Lock in 10 days)

Foundation: 15% (Cliff in 6 months, TGE 2%, vesting 1% per month)

Marketing: 5% (Cliff in 3 months, TGE 10%, 5% per month)

Advisors: 8% (Cliff in 5 months, TGE 2%, 10% per month)

DAO fund: 15% (Lock in 4 months)

Backup: 11% (Lock in 3 months)

Presale: 10%

Liquidity: 6%

Investment Opportunities

Shibchain has opened the Fairlaunch of the main token $SC on the PinkSale platform.

Fair launch link: https://www.pinksale.finance/launchpad/0x25031f72fa6E4b19db3fdBe86285FE98f9C5AFf1?chain=BSC

The project also received quality badges such as SAFU, Audit, and KYC. You can see these badges on the sale link.

Media Details:

Company: KCrypt Technology Solutions Company Limited

Email: info@shibchain.app

City: Singapore

Country: Singapore



