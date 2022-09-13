DriverZ Brings SPIDER Driver’s Education to Texas

New York, NY, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DriverZ, by IMPROVLearning, is announcing statewide approval of its online driver education course, “SPIDER Driver’s Ed,” in Texas. According to the NHTSA, traffic collisions, injuries, and fatalities are on the rise nationwide. Unfortunately, Texas is at the forefront of this trend with traffic fatalities up 26% in the last 3 years. DriverZ feels that now is the time to rethink traditional driver education strategies and they’re excited to partner with leading driving schools to bring best-in-class training to the motoring public in Texas.



DriverZ - S.P.I.D.E.R Method of Defensive Driving

“Collisions are on the rise, but not much has changed.” said CEO Gary Alexander, “In the driver education industry, we’re trying to solve modern problems with the same tools we’ve been using for 50 years. We felt it was time for a new approach, and that’s SPIDER Driver’s Ed. We’ve worked hard to develop new content and technology to meet the needs of today’s drivers. From fully interactive driver’s ed courses to our new Virtual Driving Coach App, we’ve created a suite of products to bring driver education to the 21st century and beyond.”

Built on the SPIDER Method, which helps build safe driving muscle memory and the ability to detect dangers on the road before they become a problem, SPIDER Driver’s Ed is a fully online course that students of all ages and experience levels can take on their own time. Their courses use a combination of humor, neuroscience, decades of experience in driver training to deliver an entertaining educational experience.

“We believed that entertainment encourages engagement, and engagement facilitates education,” Gary Alexander added, “and that’s our core principle. We’re trying to create safer drivers by going beyond traditional driver’s ed.”

DriverZ is looking to establish partnerships with local Texas driver education schools to bring their suite of SPIDER courses to help ensure that every new driver has access to the best in local education. They know that access to the best information is a key barrier to becoming a safer driver, and they’re dedicated to making sure that no new driver is left behind.

New drivers, and their families, can find a variety of driver education resources, traffic safety research, the best driving schools in their city, and more at www.driverz.com.

Adults in Texas looking to sharpen their driving skills can find defensive driving and insurance discount courses at www.myIMPROV.com/Texas.

About DriverZ

DriverZ is a division of IMPROVLearning, a leading training organization known for its unique and proven-effective driver training curriculums and technology, teaching the renowned S.P.I.D.E.R Method of Defensive Driving. The DriverZ community gives users access to its 25+ years of unique traffic safety research and training to meet all a family’s driving-related needs.

