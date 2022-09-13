Wendy Serrino, President and Founder of North Shore Exchange, Interviewed by Adam Torres of the Mission Matters Podcast

Chicago, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Illinois-based, Wendy Serrino, the President and Founder of North Shore Exchange (NSE) is interviewed by Los Angeles-based, leading podcaster Adam Torres of the Mission Matters Philanthropic Podcast on growing a luxury consignment store into a powerhouse non-profit organization committed to improving Chicagoland communities.

NSE’s mission is to create opportunities to eliminate the suffering of poverty for children and families across the greater area of Chicago. Today on Mission Matters, she is discussing the growth of her non-profit, luxury consignment shop North Shore Exchange (NSE) and its ability to fund $3.2 million dollars to Chicagoland charities whose work has a direct impact on the lives of people in their communities.

In this podcast, the host covers:

Tell us the history of North Shore Exchange (NSE)?

What helped you to get your concept from idea to reality?

Did you have retail experience?

How did you find community members, corporate partners and committed volunteers to work toward your mission?

How has NSE grown over the last nine years?

How are the profits distributed?

What are some of the behind-the-scenes decision-making strategies that have led to re-investing your profitability and increasing growth?

How intimidating was it to purchase a warehouse?

How has virtual consignment changed your business?

Can you explain the concept of consignment?

How do people get involved with NSE?

What is next for NSE?

