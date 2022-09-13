Instrument Transformer Market Size is projected to reach USD 13.02 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Instrument Transformer Market is severely affected due to COVID-19 and its reliability on upstream and downstream industries, the supply of raw materials, and the delay in components. Many companies are waiting for the resumption of work, causing a short-term concern on the market. Once the situation normalizes, companies will be focusing on increasing the production capacity and the means to recover the lost time.

The growing demand for sunrise industries is a key driver for the electricity demand and instrument transformers. North America and Europe account for a large number of industries and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). In the last three decades, the industrial sector of these economies has observed a rapid growth in terms of output, labor productivity, and total factor productivity. Thus, the demand for energy across the industrial sector of these economies has also augmented. The growing energy demand has further increased these economies’ dependency on electricity, and this trend is expected to remain unchanged in the forthcoming years.

Due to multiple huge and medium competitors in regional markets, the global instrument transformer market seems highly fragmented and competitive. Product Release, Collaboration and Agreement, Acquisition, and Growth are the primary tactics deduced from an analysis of current developments of the leading companies.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report https://straitsresearch.com/report/instrument-transformer-market/request-sample





Covid-19 Impact:

The market dynamics, competitors, and global supply chain have all been influenced by Covid-19. Revenues fell in 2020 and are expected to rise steadily beginning in 2021. Companies that optimize their operations and strategy will be able to compete and outperform their competitors.

To capitalize on opportunities, vendors should concentrate on fast-growing areas while retaining their positions in slow-growing ones. Furthermore, the instrument transformer market provides well-structured marketing tactics to offset any unfavorable post-COVID-19 effect on each product and service area.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 13.02 Billion by 2030 CAGR 6.4% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Types, Applications, Dielectric Mediums, Voltage, End-Users, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors ABB India Ltd, Siemens India, General Electric Company, Arteche Smartgrid India Private Limited, Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd, PFIFFNER Instrument Transformers Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. Key Market Opportunities They are used in conjunction with protection devices to safeguard the power system Key Market Drivers Rising Electricity Demand Drives the Global Instrument Transformer Market

Buy Now Full Report https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/instrument-transformer-market





Regional Insights:

Increased competition from the unorganized sector, and delays in grid expansion projects, might serve as limitations on the instrument transformers industry, causing earnings to fall. The market participants give services to emerging and countries in need whose infrastructure is aging. ABB (Switzerland), GE (US), Siemens (Germany), Arteche (Spain), and PFIFFNER instrument transformers are the market leaders (Switzerland). Contracts and agreements were the most commonly used.





Key Highlights:

The global instrument transformer market size was valued at USD 7.45 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13.02 billion by 2030 , growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021–2030.

was valued at and is projected to reach , growing at a from 2021–2030. The post-pandemic market analysis analyzed consumer behavior shifts and identified and evaluated emerging trends and drivers that vendors may capitalize on to encourage prompt business decisions.

In the present instrument transformer market landscape, power producers and power distribution enterprises hold a dominant position.

In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the leading region in the instrument transformers market, followed by Europe. The report covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Businesses are spending on innovation/R&D, promotional strategies, and establishing strong connections with customers to strengthen their competitive position in production and sales.

Siemens AG, a German business, paid USD 285.4 million in March 2021 and acquired C&S Electric Limited. Siemens AG entered the competitive infrastructure low-voltage market in India and thus established a manufacturing base for low-voltage goods for export to global markets. C&S Electric Limited, situated in India, manufactures electrical equipment.

Upcoming transmission projects, such as the Atlantic Wind Connection, are among the most notable, with an anticipated expenditure of over USD 5 billion and the potential to power two million households in southern Virginia. As a result of such an investment, the instrument transformer market is predicted to increase in the future years.





List of Key Players

ABB India Ltd.

Siemens India

General Electric Company

Arteche Smartgrid India Private Limited

Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd

PFIFFNER Instrument Transformers Pvt. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd.

Eaton Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd





Instrument Transformer Market: Segmentation

By Types:

Current Transformers

Potential Transformers

Combined Instrument Transformers

By Applications:

Transformer and Circuit Breaker Bushing

Switchgear Assemblies

Relaying

Metering and Protection

By Dielectric Mediums:

Liquid Dielectric Instrument Transformers

SF6 Gas Dielectric Instrument Transformers

Solid Dielectric Instrument Transformers

By Voltages:

Distribution Voltage

Sub-Transmission Voltage

High Voltage Transmission

Extra-High Voltage Transmission

Ultra-High Voltage Transmission

By Enclosure-Type:

Indoor Instrument Transformers

Outdoor Instrument Transformers

By End-Users:

Power Utilities

Power Generation

Railways and Metros

Industries and OEMs

By Regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle-East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions and Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation and Scope

4.2 Key Market Trends

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3 Threat of Substitution

4.3.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Environment and Regulatory Landscape

4.5 Macro-Economic and Geopolitical Scenario

4.6 Parent Market Overview

4.7 Technology Landscape

4.8 Potential Venture Analysis

5 Type Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

5.2 Current Transformers

5.2.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

5.3 Potential Transformers

5.3.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

6 Application Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

6.2 Transformer and Circuit Breaker Bushing

6.2.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

6.3 Switchgear Assemblies

6.3.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

6.4 Relaying

6.4.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

6.5 Metering and Protection

6.5.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

7 Dielectric Medium Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

7.2 Liquid Dielectric Instrument Transformers

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

7.3 SF6 Gas Dielectric Instrument Transformers

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

7.4 Solid Dielectric Instrument Transformers

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

8 Voltage Overview

8.1 Distribution Voltage

8.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

8.2 Sub-Transmission Voltage

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

8.3 High Voltage Transmission

8.3.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

8.4 Extra High Voltage Transmission

8.4.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

8.5 Ultra Voltage Transmission

8.5.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

9 Enclosure Type Overview

9.1 Indoor Instrument Transformers

9.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

9.2 Outdoor Instrument Transformers

9.2.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

10 End-User Overview

10.1 Power Utilities

10.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

10.2 Power generation

10.2.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

10.3 Railways and Metros

10.3.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

10.4 Industries and OEMs

10.4.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

11 Regional Overview

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

11.2 North America

11.2.1 Economic Overview

11.2.2 Market Scenario

11.2.3 The U.S.

11.2.3.1 By Type

11.2.3.2 By Application

11.2.3.3 By Dielectric Medium

11.2.3.4 By Voltage

11.2.3.5 By Enclosure-Type

11.2.3.6 By End-user

11.2.4 Canada

11.2.4.1 By Type

11.2.4.2 By Application

11.2.4.3 By Dielectric Medium

11.2.4.4 By Voltage

11.2.4.5 By Enclosure-Type

11.2.4.6 By End-user

11.3 Latin America (LATAM)

11.3.1 Economic Overview

11.3.2 Market Scenario

11.3.3 Mexico

11.3.3.1 By Type

11.3.3.2 By Application

11.3.3.3 By Dielectric Medium

11.3.3.4 By Voltage

11.3.3.5 By Enclosure-Type

11.3.3.6 By End-user

11.3.4 Brazil

11.3.4.1 By Type

11.3.4.2 By Application

11.3.4.3 By Dielectric Medium

11.3.4.4 By Voltage

11.3.4.5 By Enclosure-Type

11.3.4.6 By End-user

11.3.5 Argentina

11.3.5.1 By Type

11.3.5.2 By Application

11.3.5.3 By Dielectric Medium

11.3.5.4 By Voltage

11.3.5.5 By Enclosure-Type

11.3.5.6 By End-user

11.3.6 Rest of LATAM

11.3.6.1 By Type

11.3.6.2 By Application

11.3.6.3 By Dielectric Medium

11.3.6.4 By Voltage

11.3.6.5 By Enclosure-Type

11.3.6.6 By End-user

11.4 Europe

11.4.1 Economic Overview

11.4.2 Market Scenario

11.4.3 Germany

11.4.3.1 By Type

11.4.3.2 By Application

11.4.3.3 By Dielectric Medium

11.4.3.4 By Voltage

11.4.3.5 By Enclosure-Type

11.4.3.6 By End-user

11.4.4 France

11.4.4.1 By Type

11.4.4.2 By Application

11.4.4.3 By Dielectric Medium

11.4.4.4 By Voltage

11.4.4.5 By Enclosure-Type

11.4.4.6 By End-user

11.4.5 The U.K.

11.4.5.1 By Type

11.4.5.2 By Application

11.4.5.3 By Dielectric Medium

11.4.5.4 By Voltage

11.4.5.5 By Enclosure-Type

11.4.5.6 By End-user

11.4.6 Italy

11.4.6.1 By Type

11.4.6.2 By Application

11.4.6.3 By Dielectric Medium

11.4.6.4 By Voltage

11.4.6.5 By Enclosure-Type

11.4.6.6 By End-user

11.4.7 Spain

11.4.7.1 By Type

11.4.7.2 By Application

11.4.7.3 By Dielectric Medium

11.4.7.4 By Voltage

11.4.7.5 By Enclosure-Type

11.4.7.6 By End-user

11.4.8 The Rest of Europe

11.4.8.1 By Type

11.4.8.2 By Application

11.4.8.3 By Dielectric Medium

11.4.8.4 By Voltage

11.4.8.5 By Enclosure-Type

11.4.8.6 By End-user

11.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

11.5.1 Economic Overview

11.5.2 Market Scenario

11.5.3 China

11.5.3.1 By Type

11.5.3.2 By Application

11.5.3.3 By Dielectric Medium

11.5.3.4 By Voltage

11.5.3.5 By Enclosure-Type

11.5.3.6 By End-user

11.5.4 Japan

11.5.4.1 By Type

11.5.4.2 By Application

11.5.4.3 By Dielectric Medium

11.5.4.4 By Voltage

11.5.4.5 By Enclosure-Type

11.5.4.6 By End-user

11.5.5 India

11.5.5.1 By Type

11.5.5.2 By Application

11.5.5.3 By Dielectric Medium

11.5.5.4 By Voltage

11.5.5.5 By Enclosure-Type

11.5.5.6 By End-user

11.5.6 Australia

11.5.6.1 By Type

11.5.6.2 By Application

11.5.6.3 By Dielectric Medium

11.5.6.4 By Voltage

11.5.6.5 By Enclosure-Type

11.5.6.6 By End-user

11.5.7 South Korea

11.5.7.1 By Type

11.5.7.2 By Application

11.5.7.3 By Dielectric Medium

11.5.7.4 By Voltage

11.5.7.5 By Enclosure-Type

11.5.7.6 By End-user

11.5.8 Rest of APAC

11.5.8.1 By Type

11.5.8.2 By Application

11.5.8.3 By Dielectric Medium

11.5.8.4 By Voltage

11.5.8.5 By Enclosure-Type

11.5.8.6 By End-user

11.6 The Middle East and Africa

11.6.1 Economic Overview

11.6.2 Market Scenario

11.6.3 GCC

11.6.3.1 By Type

11.6.3.2 By Application

11.6.3.3 By Dielectric Medium

11.6.3.4 By Voltage

11.6.3.5 By Enclosure-Type

11.6.3.6 By End-user

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.4.1 By Type

11.6.4.2 By Application

11.6.4.3 By Dielectric Medium

11.6.4.4 By Voltage

11.6.4.5 By Enclosure-Type

11.6.4.6 By End-user

11.6.5 The Rest of the Middle East

11.6.5.1 By Type

11.6.5.2 By Application

11.6.5.3 By Dielectric Medium

11.6.5.4 By Voltage

11.6.5.5 By Enclosure-Type

11.6.5.6 By End-user

12 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers and Suppliers

12.1 Competition Dashboard

12.2 Market Share Analysis

13 Company Profiles

13.1 ABB India Ltd.

13.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.2 Financial Performance

13.1.3 Recent Developments

13.1.4 Product Portfolio

13.2 Siemens India

13.2.1 Business Overview

13.2.2 Financial Performance

13.2.3 Recent Developments

13.2.4 Product Portfolio

13.3 General Electric Company

13.3.1 Business Overview

13.3.2 Financial Performance

13.3.3 Recent Developments

13.3.4 Product Portfolio

13.4 Arteche Smartgrid India Private Limited

13.4.1 Business Overview

13.4.2 Financial Performance

13.4.3 Recent Developments

13.4.4 Product Portfolio

13.5 Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd.

13.5.1 Business Overview

13.5.2 Financial Performance

13.5.3 Recent Developments

13.5.4 Product Portfolio

13.6 PFIFFNER Instrument Transformers Pvt. Ltd.

13.6.1 Business Overview

13.6.2 Financial Performance

13.6.3 Recent Developments

13.6.4 Product Portfolio

13.7 PFIFFNER Instrument Transformers Pvt. Ltd.

13.7.1 Business Overview

13.7.2 Financial Performance

13.7.3 Recent Developments

13.7.4 Product Portfolio

13.8 Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd.

13.8.1 Business Overview

13.8.2 Financial Performance

13.8.3 Recent Developments

13.8.4 Product Portfolio

13.9 Eaton Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

13.9.1 Business Overview

13.9.2 Financial Performance

13.9.3 Recent Developments

13.9.4 Product Portfolio

13.10 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

13.10.1 Business Overview

13.10.2 Financial Performance

13.10.3 Recent Developments

13.10.4 Product Portfolio

13.11 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd

13.11.1 Business Overview

13.11.2 Financial Performance

13.11.3 Recent Developments

13.11.4 Product Portfolio

13.12 Others

13.12.1 Business Overview

13.12.2 Financial Performance

13.12.3 Recent Developments

13.12.4 Product Portfolio

14 Conclusion and Recommendation

15 Acronyms and Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure https://straitsresearch.com/report/instrument-transformer-market/toc





Market News:

Electricity demand is forecasted to increase further due to the rise in family incomes, electrification of transportation and heating, and growing demand for digitally linked gadgets and air conditioning. Instrument transformers are specialized transformers used to test current and voltage while isolating measurement and control devices from the main circuit. The instrument transformers market is expanding due to rising electrical consumption.





News Media

North America and Europe to Lead the Instrument Transformer Market Due to the Presence of Several Industries and OEMs

Expanding Grid Infrastructure to Propel the Demand for Instrument Transformer





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Solid-State Transformer Market : Information by Type (Power, Distribution, Traction), Application (Renewable Power Generation, Power Distribution), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Current Sensor Market : Information by Type (Open Loop and Closed Loop), Sensing Technology (Hall Effect, Current Transformer), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Electrical Steel Market : Information by Type, Application (Inductor, Transformer), End-user Industry (Household Appliances, Automotive), and Region — Forecast till 2026

Europe Low to Medium Voltage Cable Market : Information by Voltage Type, Conducting Material, Insulation Type (PVC, XLPE, EPDM), End-User, and Region — Forecast Till 2026

Safety Instrumented System Market : Information by Application (Emergency Shutdown Systems), End-user (Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Power Generation), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.



StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.





Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com