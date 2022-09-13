Gunshot Detection System Market Size is projected to reach USD 2160 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.25%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increased gunfire, particularly on school grounds, has led to various security measures, such as warning people nearby and notifying authorities of the shooting's location. This is expected to drive demand for gunshot detection systems during the forecast period.

Growing investments in border security are expected to fuel market growth in the coming years. These systems can assist border security forces in detecting and preventing smuggling, infiltration, and illegal immigration attempts. Furthermore, with a minor tweak to the system, manufacturers may be able to assist law enforcement in identifying criminals and detecting illegal entries even in the absence of gunshots.

Various law enforcement agencies are currently deploying multiple tactics to combat the rising number of mass shooting incidents, opening new market opportunities for advanced gunfire detection technologies.

Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence will combine visual and acoustic information to sense and track threats effectively. Such developments are expected to boost the market's growth in the coming years.





Market Driver

The rise in public shootings is leading the market

The number of public gun shooting are increasing in major cities in the United States. Gunshot detection technology can detect the sound and locate the exact spot of the gunshot. This system installation can be done in schools, hospitals, and universities. This demand for the safety of citizens and students can drive the gunshot detection market.

Instant update system

The gunshot detection technology gives a quick response to the police authority with exact time and location where the incident took place. This updating can help authorities to action instantly. A quick update of the system can help the gunshot detector market to grow.

Deduction in crime rate

As it is not possible for citizens to report each and every incidence that took place so, gunshot detection technology is an effective tool to generate comprehensive report and reduce the number of crimes.

Market Restraint

The cost of installation can grade the market down

The installation cost of gunshot detection technology is high as it demands the installation of sensors and cameras over a large area. Installation of sensors and cameras adds to the service and maintenance cost too. High installation and maintenance costs can restrain the gunshot detection system market.

Market Opportunity

Developing smart cities demanding Gunshot detection system

Future smart cities are expected to use the latest technology to improve security. Gunshot detection is one of the technologies that assist cities in improving civilian security services.

For gunshot investigations, these systems provide forensic evidence to law enforcement and security firms.





Report Scope

Report Scope

Segmentation

Installation type, system type, and application have all been used to segment the global gunshot detection system market. The gunshot detection system market has been divided into indoor and outdoor segments based on installation. The market has been divided into fixed systems, vehicle-mounted systems, and portable systems based on system type. The gunshot detection system market has been divided into two categories based on application: homeland and defense.

Regional Insights



The developing smart cities in the Asia Pacific are expected to hold a significant market share

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant market share, owing to growth in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia. Developing projects for smart cities in this region has contributed significantly to market growth. In Asia-Pacific, Thailand has the highest firearm death rate. In the LEMEA region, there has been a noticeable shift toward safe cities, which has created an opportunity for gunshot detection systems.





Some of the noteworthy gunshot detection system market participants are

ShotSpotter Inc. (U.S.)

ACOEM Group (France)

QinetiQ North America (Vencore) (U.S.)

CILAS (ArianeGroup GmbH) (France)

Databuoy Corporation (U.S.)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Information System Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Louroe Electronics (U.S.), Thales Group (France)

Shooter Detection System LLC (U.S.)





Global Gunshot Detection System Market Segmentation

By Type

Fixed Systems

Vehicle Mounted Systems

Portable Systems

By Installation

Indoor

Outdoor

By Application

Homeland

Defense

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA





Recent Developments

20 April 2022: New Partnership between PT Len Industry and Thales Set to Revolutionise Indonesia's Defence Sector.

16 December 2021: Airobotics and Shotspotter have teamed up to provide integrated gunshot detection and real-time aerial video in Israel, helping to save lives and deter crime.





News Media

Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market Size Worth USD 5 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 7%



South-East Asia to Witness Higher Penetration of Fire Alarm and Detection Technology During the Forecast Period, 2019–2026





