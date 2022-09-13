Delisting of Securities of Renovare Environmental, Inc.; Endo International plc; Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.; NewAge, Inc.; and Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Renovare Environmental, Inc. Renovare Environmental, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on June 17, 2022 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Endo International plc. Endo International plc’s shares were suspended on August 26, 2022 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrant 9/9/2026 of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s securities were suspended on August 31, 2022 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of NewAge, Inc. NewAge, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on September 8, 2022 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on September 8, 2022 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delistings. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delisting and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series .

