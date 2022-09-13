mophie announces new Apple-exclusive portable charging powerstations

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie®, a leading brand in power, today announced a new lineup of Apple-exclusive portable charging accessories. With versatile USB-C Ports and containing internal batteries ranging from 5,000 mAh up to 25,000 mAh, the new line of sleek powerstations offer fast-charging capabilities for a boost of power when it’s needed most.



The new mophie powerstation lineup features the following:

powerstation mini ($39.95) – Don’t let its size fool you. The compact powerstation mini contains a 5,000 mAh internal battery and offers up to 20W of PD power to quickly get your device out of the red. Its powerful USB-C port can charge your iPhone, AirPods, or iPad. Featuring a premium aluminum body with a bead-blasted finish, it’s the perfect complement to your Apple devices.

– Don’t let its size fool you. The compact powerstation mini contains a 5,000 mAh internal battery and offers up to 20W of PD power to quickly get your device out of the red. Its powerful USB-C port can charge your iPhone, AirPods, or iPad. Featuring a premium aluminum body with a bead-blasted finish, it’s the perfect complement to your Apple devices. powerstation ($59.95) – The powerstation provides fast, portable power with dual USB-C PD ports, allowing you to charge two devices at once 1 . Its compact design contains a 10,000 mAh internal battery and fits seamlessly into any bag, purse or briefcase for power on-the-go.

– The powerstation provides fast, portable power with dual USB-C PD ports, allowing you to charge two devices at once . Its compact design contains a 10,000 mAh internal battery and fits seamlessly into any bag, purse or briefcase for power on-the-go. powerstation wireless stand with MagSafe ( $129.95 ) – The powerstation wireless stand with MagSafe contains a 10,000 mAh internal battery and charges your iPhone while holding it at the perfect angle. Stream movies, make video calls, or record a social post without worrying about running out of battery. Use the USB-C PD port to get up to 20W of fast charging power or get up to 15W using the MagSafe compatible wireless charging surface 2 .

– The powerstation wireless stand with MagSafe contains a 10,000 mAh internal battery and charges your iPhone while holding it at the perfect angle. Stream movies, make video calls, or record a social post without worrying about running out of battery. Use the USB-C PD port to get up to 20W of fast charging power or get up to 15W using the MagSafe compatible wireless charging surface . powerstation pro ($ 149.95 ) – The powerstation pro contains a 20,000 mAh internal battery and delivers up to 45W of fast-charging power to all your portable devices, including the MacBook Air 3 . Tuck the lightweight powerstation pro into your bag so you always have extra hours of power, no matter where you are.

– The powerstation pro contains a 20,000 mAh internal battery and delivers up to 45W of fast-charging power to all your portable devices, including the MacBook Air . Tuck the lightweight powerstation pro into your bag so you always have extra hours of power, no matter where you are. powerstation pro XL ($199.95) – The powerstation pro XL contains a 25,000 mAh internal battery and delivers up to 100W of fast-charging power to all your portable devices, including the MacBook Pro4. And with three USB-C PD input and output ports, it can charge up to three devices at once.



“We’re proud to offer this lineup of the most advanced mobile charging technology on the market for Apple users,” said Chris Ahern, CEO for ZAGG. “The new powerstation lineup provides even more options for consumers to charge their devices quickly and conveniently from anywhere.”

Availability:

The new mophie wireless chargers are available today on Apple.com and mophie.com. The powerstation lineup includes a two-year manufacturer’s warranty5.

1One device up to 20W. Two devices up to 24W maximum shared output.

2This product has variable charging. Actual output and charge speed will vary depending on the port/charging surface being used and the number of devices being charged simultaneously from 2.5W to 25W.

3One device up to 45W. Multiple devices: 1st device up to 25W, 2nd device up to 20W.

4Maximum shared output: 120W. 1st USB-C up to 100W, 2nd USB-C up to 30W, 3rd USB-C up to 20W. Actual output and charge speed will vary by the number of ports used simultaneously from 20W-100W.

5ZAGG warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See zagg.com/warranty-policies for more details.

AirPods, iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and MagSafe are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB implementers Forum. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 250 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contact:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

Team LEWIS

Noelle Brasier

805-587-3145

ZAGG@teamlewis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea3af48e-cdd6-4529-be54-071b8542a993