DRYWORLD “Goes to Mo’s” – Modell’s Sporting Goods Retailer Partners with Global Athletic Brand

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRYWORLD Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: IBGR) launched its partnership with Modell’s Sporting Goods–the longest operating sports retailer in the USA. The retailer has released Dryworld’s CoreD and HauteD product lines, as well as the brand’s flagship product DRYFEET, through their e-commerce store here .

In 2020, Modell’s was identified as one of the Top Ten Largest Sporting Goods Stores in the World , and currently carries legacy sports brands including Adidas, Nike, Asics, Fila, Champion, and Puma, as well as licensed merchandise for teams in the MLB, NFL, and NHL.

‘‘Offering DRYWORLD products at one of the biggest sports merchants in North America unlocks the potential for our entire product line. Our partner teams and athletes can showcase their licensed merchandise to North American consumers, which is a very sought-after market globally. It’s very exciting for our company to have access to Modell’s customer base, we’re always working on getting more eyes on our products, and this partnership does just that,” said Co-CEO, Matt Weingart.

Customers can find DRYWORLD Brands in-store and online here starting today! Sign up for DRYWORLD’s latest announcements: https://thedryworld.com/contact

ABOUT DRYWORLD

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science. Visit www.thedryworld.com .

