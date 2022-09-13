Sonoco Announces New Vice President of Global Mergers and Acquisitions

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), a diversified global packaging leader, today announced the appointment of Shawn Munday as the Vice President of Global Mergers and Acquisitions, reporting to Chief Financial Officer, Rob Dillard. Shawn will lead business development strategies, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), divestitures, and other strategic investment partnerships and activities on behalf of the Company.



“Shawn is a dynamic and proven financial and corporate development leader with a successful track record of identifying investments and M&A opportunities for global organizations and we are delighted to have him join Sonoco,” said Rob Dillard, CFO. “He will provide thought leadership to our business unit leaders and executive team to identify, evaluate, and pursue growth and investment opportunities as part of our portfolio optimization strategy to drive increasing value for our customers and shareholders.”

Munday has over 20 years of experience in financial consulting, investment banking, and transaction advisory. Prior to joining Sonoco, he was an award-winning Professor of Finance at the University of North Carolina (UNC) Kenan-Flagler Business School where he served on the Board for the Business School Foundation and as the Executive Director for the Institute for Private Capital, a multi-university consortium focused on private capital research.

Prior to UNC, Munday was a Managing Director for Citigroup, serving in the Alternative Assets Group where he advised clients on portfolio acquisitions, divestitures, and capital raising transactions. During his tenure with Citigroup, he advised on several of the industry’s largest M&A and financing transactions. He earned his Master of Business Administration degree from the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of consumer, industrial, healthcare and protective packaging. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.2 billion, the Company has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations in 32 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company was ranked first in the Packaging Sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2022 as well as being included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the third-consecutive year. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com .

Contact:

Lisa Weeks

+843-383-7524

lisa.weeks@sonoco.com