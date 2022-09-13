Twitter Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel, Successful Law Firm, Encourages Shareholders Who Held TWTR During the Stock Drop to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise, acquired Twitter securities between August 3, 2020 and August 23, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until November 14, 2022 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/twitter-twtr-class-action-security

There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business operations and prospects. Specifically, (1) Twitter knew about security concerns on their platform; (2) Twitter actively worked to hide the security concerns from the board, the investing public, and regulators; (3) contrary to representations in SEC filings, Twitter did not take steps to improve security; (4) Twitter’s active refusal to address security issues increased the risk of loss of public goodwill; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Twitter’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Twitter class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Twitter class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process please refer to https://www.johnsonfistel.com/lead-plaintiff-deadlines .

