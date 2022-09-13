Parker University Honored as a “2022 Great College to Work For®” with a “Perfect Score” and Recognized as an Honor Roll Institution

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker University has been recognized as one of this year’s colleges and universities deemed a Great College to Work For®. Based on employee engagement survey results, the Great Colleges to Work For® program honored Parker University’s workplace with a “Perfect Score.” In addition to being a Great College to Work For®, the university has been named a 2022 Honor Roll Institution. Parker University is proud to be recognized in all 10 categories, including Job Satisfaction and Support, Compensation and Benefits, Professional Development, Mission and Pride, Supervisor/Department Chair Effectiveness, Confidence in Senior Leadership, Faculty and Staff Well-being, Shared Governance, Faculty Experience, and Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging. With more than 1,000 institutions in its database, the Great Colleges program has benchmarking capabilities across various categories.

Parker University offers competitive salaries, excellent benefits including tuition assistance, a generous retirement plan, and a strong culture of community. Faculty may also be eligible for Federal Loan Forgiveness Programs. The Parker University job board can be found here.

The Great Colleges to Work For® program is one of the largest and most respected workplace recognition programs in the country. In its fifteenth year, it recognizes colleges that get top employee ratings regarding workplace practices and policies.

The Great Colleges to Work For® program recognizes institutions that have successfully created great workplaces and furthered research and understanding of factors, dynamics, and influences that impact the organizational culture at higher education institutions.

To learn more about Parker University’s exciting recognition, visit greatcollegesprogram.com.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 1,800 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as a Great College to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., and as a recipient of the 2021 FutureEdge 50 Awards.

Attachment