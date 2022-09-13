Encryptus Becomes the First Institutional Grade Trading Desk to Enter the Bloktopia Metaverse

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The metaverse is rapidly growing to become a world phenomenon, ushering in a new era of the internet age. It is the revolutionary representation of the physical world vis-à-vis the progressing digital world.

The nascent emerging technology that is Web3 is the focal engine driving the speed at which the metaverse is developing. The metaverse is shaping up a new dimension of growth and opportunities for several industries — enabling people and businesses to connect, engage, collaborate and pilot innovation.

Recently, major Banks like DBS, JPMorgan and HSBC launched on the Metaverse. Gartner forecasts that by 2026, 25% of people will spend at least one hour per day in the Metaverse.

While the metaverse is still at the formative stage, forward-thinking companies such as Encryptus are taking advantage of the new opportunities in the ever-evolving sector. Launching its own virtual office in the metaverse, Encryptus has gone ahead to become the World’s first institutional desk to enter the sphere to offer Crypto < > Fiat services on the Bloktopia Metaverse.

The avant-garde trading desk offers crypto exchanges, high-net-worth individuals, sovereign wealth funds, venture capitalists, asset management companies, institutional investors, fund managers, and private investors a compliant and licensed crypto desk for converting their major crypto assets to fiat currency and fiat currency to cryptos.

With a core focus on technology, compliance, monitoring and sharing economy; Encryptus has automated the user journey right from onboarding to wallet whitelisting. The platform supports BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT and MATIC on the crypto side and supports GBP, EUR and USD on the fiat side

“We are excited to be the first crypto <> fiat trading platform to be on the Metaverse. As per one of the reports Metaverses in total are expected to host $800 billion worth of transactions by 2024. Encryptus is thrilled to be on Bloktopia’s Metaverse to start the Metarse journey. The guys have done a great job and are taking a progressing approach to host companies like us,” commented Shantnoo Saxsena, Founder of Encryptus.

Encryptus’s CMO; Abhinav Mehta commented “ We see metaverse as another operationally efficient vehicle to push crypto education and adoption. Beyond that, it will be a cardinal meeting point for ordinary individuals to converge, share ideas and learn. Soon we will be hosting Institutional Meetup and networking sessions in the Metaverse”

