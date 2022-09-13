Introducing Decanect, a Decentralized Network for Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts to Exchange Knowledge and Interact

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decanect, a decentralized platform for educating and connecting cryptocurrency enthusiasts, launched on Sept 12th with a fully KYC vetted team. The platform offers a gamified, and rewarding educational experience.

As part of its mission to become the standard of crypto education for students and educators of all levels, Decanect is removing the biggest barriers for newcomers to the crypto space to make it more accessible to create communities where people can connect, learn and evolve together.









While talking about the need for Decanect, the project said, “It is common for people to lack a basic understanding of both why crypto is so influential and how it can contribute to a broader impact and utility besides asset trading. Blockchain technology cannot solve every problem. We are still in the infancy of the user experience.”

Decanect addresses this problem by providing users with courses, lessons, and quizzes covering topics from web3 wallet creation to contract deployment and even coding a dApp. After completing each lesson, courses will also include videos with deeper dives into topics and quizzes.

Along with educating users, Decanect offers a platform for connecting with and evolving a blockchain community of beginners and experts. Using this platform, users can communicate with one another, connect with people who share similar interests, share and discuss ideas, and many other blockchain topics.

The platform's response to how it will take this a step further is to make the knowledge practical with Decanect Experience and allow members to experience specific blockchain products and services firsthand. As part of its utility, Decanect includes a segment that helps its members develop, deploy, and access various decentralized apps. In addition, the live courses offered by Decanect on Metaverse also allow members to interact and learn together in a whole new world.

Users can earn various types of points with Decanect. Firstly, there are Deca Points, valued at $0.01c each, and can be converted into crypto with a cap of 5000 Decas ($50). Decanect also offers Node Points, which are non-expendable. Finally, Kudo points will be followed by NFT points, with each Kudo point worth $1, allowing users to convert them to cryptocurrency.

Tokenomics and Distribution

In terms of tokenomics, Decanect has a total supply of 10 million tokens, which is further divided in the following ways:

Total Supply: 10,000,000 $DCNT

Presale total 3,994,149 $DCNT (39.94%)

Circulation 1,000,000 $DCNT (10%)

Burned tokens (unsold presale tokens) 3,805,851 $DCNT (38.06%)

Marketing wallet (Rewards, Buybacks, Exchanges) 1,200,000 $DCNT (12%)

Taxation:

Decanect Coin has a 12% tax on each Buy and Sell transaction, which is further divided into:

Marketing Tax: 5% — to be used for marketing purposes

5% — to be used for marketing purposes Rewards Tax: 3% — to be used to distribute to Decanect Members for point conversions

3% — to be used to distribute to Decanect Members for point conversions Team Tax: 2% — wages to be paid out to the team and ambassadors

2% — wages to be paid out to the team and ambassadors Liquidity Tax: 2% — goes to Decanect Coin's liquidity pool

Contract Address: 0x4ce4c025692b3142dbde1cd432ef55b9a8d18701

Locked Liquidity: Liquidity has been locked for 12 months

Following the end of phase 2 of the pre-sale on 10th September, the coin was launched on 12th September.

Furthermore, potential investors and crypto enthusiasts interested in learning more about Decanect Coin or joining the Educational Platform can visit the project’s official website, or read the whitepaper.

About Decanect

Decanect is a platform for gamified and rewarding learning experiences to set the bar for crypto education for learners and teachers across all fields. The platform also continues to build and supply first-class blockchain material and support with the ability and feature to obtain free information from the most credible sources.

Website | Telegram | Twitter | Medium | YouTube



References:

Audit by TechRate: https://github.com/TechRate/Smart-Contract-Audits/blob/main/September_2022/Decanect.pdf



KYC by SolidProof: https://github.com/solidproof/projects/tree/main/Decanect



Etherscan: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4ce4c025692b3142dbde1cd432ef55b9a8d18701



Dextools Chart: https://www.dextools.io/app/ether/pair-explorer/0xea9a6ae4d8475be5ec531d5f60ea4c1a21a4a124



Team Information: https://decanectcoin.com/decanect-team/



Locked Liquidity: https://app.unicrypt.network/amm/uni-v2/pair/0xea9a6ae4d8475be5ec531d5f60ea4c1a21a4a124



Website: https://decanectcoin.com/



Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.