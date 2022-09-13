Waite Vision Shares Insight: Is LASIK Permanent?

Lehi, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lehi, Utah -

Waite Vision, located in Lehi, UT, confirmsLASIK is a permanent vision correction solution. LASIK is a universially popular procedure, however, some critics still have concerns regarding its longevity and whether it is worth the investment. Waite Vision’s answer is a resounding ‘yes.’ Waite Vision also gives suggestion on things people should consider when making a decision to undergo LASIK and in choosing a LASIK surgeon.

Waite Vision recently published a new article on the subject (through their website’s blog space), aptly titled ‘Is LASIK Permanent.’

The article explains what the procedure entails and why it is correct to conclude that the benefits of LASIK are permanent. The article also explores the nuances behind this conclusion, which are important for patients to be familiar with when considering undergoing the procedure themselves.

“When deciding to undergo LASIK, a laser vision correction procedure,” the article states, “many of our patients ask how long does LASIK last, or in other words, is LASIK permanent? The short answer to ‘is LASIK surgery permanent’ is yes. LASIK is permanent. We do need to go into it with a bit more detail though for those who want to see life clearly and have freedom from contact lenses or glasses. The experts at Waite Vision are happy to answer all of your questions and help you decide if LASIK laser eye surgery is the best vision correction procedure for your vision needs.”

LASIK has a host of benefits. It is a minimally invasive procedure that physically alters the shape of the cornea correcting astigmatism, nearsightedness and farsightedness, resulting in the improvement of the patient’s vision, and freeing them from eyeglasses and contact lenses. Since the alteration is physical in nature, it is permanent, and the clinic says it effectively lasts a lifetime for the majority of patients. As they age, some may experience minor changes in the eye perscription, but there are options to pursue if this is the case. Waite Vision says a procedure known as a LASIK enhancement, a corrective surgery, may be used to restore a patient’s vision if their original LASIK surgery has results that begin to regress over time. The number of people who require this is quite small, with only 1-2% of patients requiring corrective surgery within the first year. Since regression is made more likely with age, the odds of requiring corrective surgery slightly rise over time, but this too is a small number around 1%.

Waite Vision reminds people there are other vision correction procedures available, so LASIK may not be the best answer to their specific vision issues. Genetics, environmental factors, aging, and so on can lead to other conditions that develop independently of the LASIK procedure, which in turn may affect the patient’s clarity of vision. Age alone accounts for many of these conditions. A notable example is cataracts.

They explain, “The onset of cloudiness in the natural lens of the eye is referred to as a cataract. Everyone will eventually develop them from sun exposure, age changes and many other variables. LASIK cannot prevent the natural occurrence of cataracts or the need for cataract surgery in the future. The good news is your vision can be corrected during a cataract procedure.”

Waite Vision understands patients will have many questions about LASIK surgery..The clinic recommends scheduling a consultation at Waite Vision where it can be determined if LASIK is the best vision correction option for you, and the experts at Waite Vision will take time to address your specific questions can concerns so you feel confident and comfortable moving forward with your vision correction procedure.

