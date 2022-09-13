New Book Release: Strategize 2.0 – Extended and Revised Edition

London, UK, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More Tools, Techniques, and Tips on Product Strategy and Product Roadmaps







Roman Pichler’s popular book Strategize has become even better: The second edition, which was just released, offers new content, more tools and techniques, and new tips to help product managers and product owners create a winning game plan for their products and achieve product success.

"Strategize offers a comprehensive approach to product strategy using the latest practices geared specifically to digital products. Not just theory, the book is chock-full of real-world examples, making it easier to apply the principles to your company and products. Strategize is essential reading for everyone in charge of products: product executives, product managers, and product owners."

Steve Johnson, Founder at Under10 Consulting

"Whether you are new to product management or an experienced practitioner, Strategize is a must read. You are guaranteed to get new ideas about how to develop or improve your product strategy and how to execute it successfully. It’s an essential addition to every product manager’s reading list.”

Marc Abraham, Senior Group Product Manager at Intercom



Features and benefits of Strategize include:



Learn how to create an inspiring vision and effective strategy to align the stakeholders and guide the development teams.

Understand how to assess the product performance using key performance indicators (KPIs) and evolve the strategy across the product life cycle.

Learn how to build a realistic goal-oriented, outcome-based product roadmap that is aligned with the strategy and guides the work of the development teams.

Know how and when to review and update the roadmap and how to connect it to the product backlog.



Strategize is now available on Amazon starting on 5th September 2022 for $23.95 USD for the print book and $9.99 USD for the Kindle book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/0993499244 For more information, visit: https://www.romanpichler.com/romans-books/strategize/



About the author:

Roman Pichler is an internationally renowned product management expert and product strategy specialist who has a long track record of advising product leaders and teaching product managers and product owners. FInd out more at: https://www.romanpichler.com/

Roman Pichler - info@romanpichler.com

