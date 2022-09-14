WatchBox Singapore To Offer KoverNow´s Insurance Services

Leading luxury pre-owned watch retailer first to offer app-based insurance services via KoverNow at its new flagship showroom on Orchard Road



Singapore, 14 September 2022 – KoverNow , an insurtech based in Singapore, has announced that WatchBox, a leading luxury watch retailer in Singapore, is now offering KoverNow´s easy to use insurance app-based services to its customers. The KoverNow Retail Initiative targets merchants specialising in luxury products like cameras, jewellery, handbags and watches. This allows merchants - at no cost - to offer value enhancing services to their customers at the point of sale.

Insurance cover for high value luxury items is frequently an important factor for customers. At the same time retailers want their sales teams focusing on advising and servicing customers, rather than spending time on explaining time consuming, paper-based traditional insurance products. KoverNow’s fully digital product addresses that issue via its convenient app, freeing up resources.

“We are delighted that WatchBox has chosen our solution to build out its value proposition in Singapore, sharing our customer centric and modern approach to insurance. We look forward to working with more luxury retailers who we know are constantly thinking about improving their customer service to increase customer loyalty,” said Stephan Kaiser, CEO of KoverNow.

The KoverNow app is perfect for instantly insuring high value items such as watches, jewellery, cameras and designer handbags. Simple to download and manage on a smartphone, the app not only delivers valuations based on reputable market-tested data, it also includes a charting function which lets customers track the value of their insured items inside the KoverNow ‘Vault’, adjust their premiums to match the value, and turn their cover on or off, depending on their needs.

About KoverNow

Founded in the UK in 2019, KoverNow is headquartered in Singapore since 2020, centered around its core markets in Asia Pacific with their large demographic base of highly educated and affluent consumers. The company´s digitally-enabled insurance platform dramatically improves the customer journey for purchasing and managing different types of personal insurance by streamlining processes, speeding up renewals, approvals and claims. The KoverNow platform can achieve these efficiency gains whilst providing transparency, speed and value to existing ecosystems, channel partners and policy holders. KoverNow’s insurance platform provides features and functionality that reflect the changing consumer behavior of a younger demographic mix of policy holders that want control, flexibility and convenience in a truly mobile format.

For further information please contact:

James Cooper

KoverNow

James.cooper@kovernow.com

Attachment