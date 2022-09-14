Introducing the Guyana Innovation Village by the Guyana Innovation Group

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Innovation Village hopes to prepare citizens for a knowledge-based economy, foster a new tech startup scene, host innovative organizations from around the world and deliver the country a non-oil economy "sandbox" that will provide local and global solutions.

In recent times, Guyana discovered one of the world's biggest oil and gas reserves. This discovery is a turning point for the beautiful country, rich with warm people and innumerable resources as the gaze of the world has gradually turned unto them with hope for better opportunities arising on the horizon.

The Guyana Innovation Group is poised to be the link connecting capabilities, cutting-edge technologies, incredible talent, and networks to visionary public and private Guyanese partners, thus forming the backbone for the growth of the non-oil economy. The Innovation Village in the heart of Silica City is a critical milestone for the country. Renowned organizations like Boston's MIT, DAR design and engineering firm, the Formula E ecosystem, including Brands Partner Group (BPG), Baptist Health, Florida International University (FIU), NV2A Group, OEC, DHL Global, Universal Music and Hotels, Alder Fuels, amongst others, are showing great interest in participating in the Innovation Village initiative.

The Silica City, located in the south of Georgetown, is the brainchild and legacy of the visionary leader, His Excellency President Irfaan Ali. The city is set to be a pioneer in all ramifications, beginning by using the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) that conforms to Guyana's commitment to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. The Innovation Village will be the heart of Silica City leading the way to becoming a global laboratory.

The Innovation Village represents a new complementary urban model, giving rise to what people are calling "innovation districts." These districts, by definition, are geographic areas where leading-edge anchor institutions and companies cluster and connect with start-ups, business incubators and accelerators. Key enabling technologies like blockchain, artificial intelligence and big data are used to develop unique innovative solutions.

Cofounder of the Guyana Innovation Group, Rodrigo Arboleda, could not conceal his excitement in being a part of this laudable feat. In his words, "The Innovation Village is a nation-building project that connects science, technology, and innovation with the wellbeing of society. Our goal is to bring to Guyana the right allies that will help the country evolve into a cutting-edge nation."

Luis Videgaray, head of the MIT Artificial Intelligence Policy for the World Project, spoke on the immense potential of the Innovation Village. He said, "We are very proud to contribute to the thinking and ideas that may result in a transformational project for society. MIT is moving towards creating the right mechanisms to participate around Artificial Intelligence that will deliver well-being to society." Business leaders, governments, investors, innovators, and the general public with an eye for discovering untapped opportunities are invited to witness a turning point in Guyana's history.

Media Contact

Company name: Guyana Innovation Group

Contact Person: Rachel Green

Email: pr@guyanainnovationgroup.com







Related Images











Image 1: Guyana Innovation Village





Guyana Innovation Village delegation with HE President Irfaan Ali and members of the Guyanese Government









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment