Proactive news headlines including Archer Materials, Lake Resources, Anson Resources and Prescient Therapeutics

Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) is developing a qubit processor chip that could potentially operate at room temperature and integrate into modern electronics. Click here

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) has gained a ‘speculative buy’ recommendation and a valuation of A$2.54 per share from Bell Potter Securities, as the company advances its Kachi Lithium Project in Argentina into development. Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has wrapped up resource definition drilling at Cane Creek 32-1 well at the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, USA, with initial assay results confirming the project’s resource expansion potential. Click here

Prescient Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PTX) has been invited to present two sessions at the upcoming CAR-TCR Summit in Boston on September 19 to 22, during which the clinical stage oncology company will also unveil CellPryme-A, the enhanced component of its cell therapy platform CellPryme. Click here

Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) is trading higher after executing a Joint Venture Shareholders’ Agreement with leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS to commercialise IKTS’ revolutionary CERENERGY ® Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery that is free of lithium, graphite, copper and cobalt. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) remains on track for the first gold pour during the December quarter at its 3.45-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. Click here

Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) has confirmed the presence of lead and silver mineralisation through rock chip sampling at Mt Conspicuous prospect of the Kooline Project in Western Australia. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) wholly-owned Canadian-based psychedelics subsidiary Halucenex Life Sciences Inc. has kicked off Phase 2 of its psilocybin clinical trial after securing the approval of the Research Ethics Board (REB). Click here

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have launched Radiopharm Ventures, LLC, a joint venture company created to develop novel radiopharmaceutical therapeutic products for cancer. Click here

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) and its technology partner Lilac Solutions Inc have completed two key milestones in an earn-in agreement between the two companies, allowing Lilac Solutions to buy-in to the Kachi Project with a stake of up to 25%. Click here

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) has delivered encouraging preclinical data from its novel ‘dual-cell’ therapy drug that attacks pancreatic cancer in a different and innovative way. Click here

Duke Exploration Ltd (ASX:DEX) is confident that exploration, including drilling, at its flagship Bundarra project in central Queensland will lead to the identification of further resources for future campaigns. Click here

Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) has agreed to access water for its green hydrogen facility at the Bristol Springs Renewable Energy Project from the existing Stirling Trunk Main pipeline, a major milestone achieved in consultation with the Western Australian Government-owned Water Corporation. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has completed a capital raising of $13.7 million with a $4 million non-renounceable rights issue, undertaken on the basis of 1 new share for every 7 shares held at $0.075 per new share, to be issued on September 14. Click here

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has developed a portfolio of strategically located rare earth element (REE) projects in Western Australia which it intends to explore, develop and capitalise on to meet a predicted global shortage of REEs. Click here

