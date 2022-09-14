Hejaz Financial Services Becomes Official Front-of-Shirt Partner of Melbourne Victory Afghan Women's Team

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australia's leading Islamic finance firm Hejaz Financial Services has teamed up with Melbourne Victory, supporting the Afghan Women's Team (AWT) team in its on-field and off-field endeavours.

According to the Halal finance experts, the partnership with Melbourne Victory was a natural fit as the Halal loans provider strives to serve the Islamic community in various ways to ensure people from all walks of life can prosper in Australia.

As part of the sponsorship, Hejaz features on the front of both the Home and Away jerseys for the Melbourne Victory Afghan Women's Team as they compete in Football Victoria Women's State League competition.

Through charitable investments and education programs, the Halal home loan provider gives back to the community while promoting inclusion across all aspects of life, without people having to compromise their religious or ethical beliefs.

Hejaz Chief Operating Officer Muzzammil Dhedhy explains, "Sport is such a core part of who we are as Australians and is a strong vehicle for newcomers to feel a part of our community and culture."

The Afghan Women's Team story is truly inspiring to the global football community, says the Islam finance experts. Following the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban in 2021, the Australian government announced the evacuation of 75 Afghan women athletes, including football players. The Afghan women's national team regrouped in Australia earlier this year, securing a partnership with Melbourne Victory.

"The values of mateship and teamwork complement our beliefs to show resilience in the face of hardship. The Afghan Women's Team are inspirational role models for our children — they have overcome many obstacles and are not letting anything get in the way of their dreams. We are proud to support their ongoing achievements," says Dhedhy.

Specialising in Islamic finance, Hejaz was established to service the financial needs of the Muslim community, which has been overlooked and underrepresented. Recognised as an industry leader, Hejaz delivers a broad range of Islamic financial services including Sharia loans.

