Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 7 September 2022 to 13 September 2022:

No. of shares Average price (DKK) Total value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 664,500 152.71 101,475,436.00 7 September 2022 6,500 114.09 741,585.00 8 September 2022 6,000 116.30 697,800.00 9 September 2022 6,000 118.78 712,680.00 12 September 2022 5,500 120.85 664,675.00 13 September 2022 5,500 119.78 658,790.00 Total 29,500 117.81 3,475,530.00 Accumulated under the programme 694,000 151.23 104,950,966.00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 802,631 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.59 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.

For further information please contact:

Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen

Chief Financial Officer

+45 35 27 02 00

Shareholder@HplusH.com





Attachments