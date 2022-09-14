Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 7 September 2022 to 13 September 2022:

 No. of sharesAverage price (DKK)Total value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement664,500152.71101,475,436.00
7 September 20226,500114.09741,585.00
8 September 20226,000116.30697,800.00
9 September 20226,000118.78712,680.00
12 September 20225,500120.85664,675.00
13 September 20225,500119.78658,790.00
Total29,500117.813,475,530.00
Accumulated under the programme694,000151.23104,950,966.00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 802,631 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.59 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.

For further information please contact:
Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen
Chief Financial Officer
+45 35 27 02 00
Shareholder@HplusH.com


