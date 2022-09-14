On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 7 September 2022 to 13 September 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|664,500
|152.71
|101,475,436.00
|7 September 2022
|6,500
|114.09
|741,585.00
|8 September 2022
|6,000
|116.30
|697,800.00
|9 September 2022
|6,000
|118.78
|712,680.00
|12 September 2022
|5,500
|120.85
|664,675.00
|13 September 2022
|5,500
|119.78
|658,790.00
|Total
|29,500
|117.81
|3,475,530.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|694,000
|151.23
|104,950,966.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 802,631 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.59 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
For further information please contact:
Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen
Chief Financial Officer
+45 35 27 02 00
Shareholder@HplusH.com
Attachments
- 507 - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
- 507 - Appendix - Specification - 07.09.2022 to 13.09.2022