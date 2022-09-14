English Swedish





Bank of Åland Plc

Stock exchange release

September 14, 2022, 9.00 a.m.

Bank of Åland Plc to increase prime rate

The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) has decided to increase its prime rate by 0.40 percentage points, from 0.60 per cent to 1.00 per cent. The basis for this decision is rising market interest rates. The change goes into effect on September 28, 2022.

Bank of Åland Plc

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505