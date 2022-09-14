Animation Market Size Is Anticipated to Witness A Lucrative CAGR of 9.7% by 2028 | Industry Value, Share, Recent Developments, Latest Technology, Competition Pattern, Growth Opportunities, Economic Factors, Key Suppliers & SWOT Analysis

Pune, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “ Animation Market ” Report provides insightful data on business strategies, top industry trends, growth opportunities, and challenges of top key players. The Animation market report covers market size, share, and growth outlook in terms of CAGR status and revenue estimations. This 107 Pages report delivers competitive landscape analysis (business profiles, investments opportunity, new plans, technological advancements) and segmentation details (mainly type and applications) with geographical representation. Furthermore, the research report gives details on the import-export scenario, supply-demand scenario, and SWOT analysis over the forecast period.

The global Animation market size is estimated to be worth US$ 298.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 519.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.7% during the review period.

The Global Animation Market forecast is based on an analysis of key player's past and current performance. The report also takes into account various economic conditions prevailing in the key markets that have the potential to impact the market in the future. Thereby considering all the relevant factors market size of the Animation market has been forecasted in the report.

Animation Market Top Manufacturers : The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. Top Key Players covered in the report are:

Disney

Dreamworks Studios

Blue Sky Studios

Studioghibli

Bones

Sunrise

Gainax

Gonzo

Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc

Akom

Vooz Club

The Walt Disney company

Dreamworks Animation Animation Skg, Inc

Toei Animation Co

Shanda Games Ltd

Global Digital Creations Holdings

The Animation market research report fully covers the major statistics of the production, value, profitability, capacity, supply/demand ratio, volume, and much more. The best possible updated information is showcased in figures, pie charts, tables, and graphs. These statistical representations offer predictive information regarding the upcoming estimations for convincing the growth of the Animation market.

Based on types, the Animation market from 2017 to 2028 is primarily split into:

Animation

Caricature

Other

Based on applications, the Animation market from 2017 to 2028 covers:

Clothes

Toys

Electronic Games

Film and Television

Other

Geographically, the report includes research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2017 -2028) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Animation market while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. A verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis of key market segments incorporated in the report have been delivered in weighted chapters.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Animation market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Key Points From Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Animation Revenue in Animation Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Animation Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Animation Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Animation Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Animation Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Animation in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Animation Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Animation Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Animation Industry Trends

1.4.2 Animation Market Drivers

1.4.3 Animation Market Challenges

1.4.4 Animation Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Animation by Type

2.1 Animation Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Animation

2.1.2 Caricature

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Animation Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Animation Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Animation Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Animation Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Animation by Application

3.1 Animation Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Clothes

3.1.2 Toys

3.1.3 Electronic Games

3.1.4 Film and Television

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global Animation Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Animation Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Animation Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Animation Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Animation Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Animation Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Animation Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Animation Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Animation Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Animation Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Animation in 2021

4.2.3 Global Animation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Animation Headquarters, Revenue in Animation Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Animation Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Animation Companies Revenue in Animation Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Animation Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Animation Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Animation Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Animation Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Animation Market Size by Region

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Disney

7.1.1 Disney Company Details

7.1.2 Disney Business Overview

7.1.3 Disney Animation Introduction

7.1.4 Disney Revenue in Animation Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Disney Recent Development

7.2 Dreamworks Studios

7.2.1 Dreamworks Studios Company Details

7.2.2 Dreamworks Studios Business Overview

7.2.3 Dreamworks Studios Animation Introduction

7.2.4 Dreamworks Studios Revenue in Animation Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Dreamworks Studios Recent Development

7.3 Blue Sky Studios

7.3.1 Blue Sky Studios Company Details

7.3.2 Blue Sky Studios Business Overview

7.3.3 Blue Sky Studios Animation Introduction

7.3.4 Blue Sky Studios Revenue in Animation Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Blue Sky Studios Recent Development

7.4 Studioghibli

7.4.1 Studioghibli Company Details

7.4.2 Studioghibli Business Overview

7.4.3 Studioghibli Animation Introduction

7.4.4 Studioghibli Revenue in Animation Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Studioghibli Recent Development

7.5 Bones

7.5.1 Bones Company Details

7.5.2 Bones Business Overview

7.5.3 Bones Animation Introduction

7.5.4 Bones Revenue in Animation Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Bones Recent Development

7.6 Sunrise

7.6.1 Sunrise Company Details

7.6.2 Sunrise Business Overview

7.6.3 Sunrise Animation Introduction

7.6.4 Sunrise Revenue in Animation Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Sunrise Recent Development

7.7 Gainax

7.7.1 Gainax Company Details

7.7.2 Gainax Business Overview

7.7.3 Gainax Animation Introduction

7.7.4 Gainax Revenue in Animation Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Gainax Recent Development

..........

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

