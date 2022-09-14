New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vitamin D Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319498/?utm_source=GNW





The global vitamin D market is expected to grow from $1.25 billion in 2021 to $1.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.09%. The vitamin D market is expected to grow to $1.78 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.38%.



The vitamin D market consists of sales of vitamin D products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the regulation of calcium and phosphate levels in the body.These vitamins are required for the development of strong bones, teeth and muscles.



It is a fat-soluble vitamin that may be found naturally in a few foods, added to others, and taken as a supplement. It also helps to maintain good bone structure and strength.



The main types of vitamin D include vitamin D3 and vitamin D2.The vitamin D3 is mainly obtained from animal-sourced foods such as oil, egg yolk, butter and dietary supplements.



It is also called cholecalciferol and helps body to absorb calcium.It is mainly used to treat people having disorders such as osteomalacia or rickets.



Vitamin D is available in three IU strength ranging from 500,000 IU, 100,000 IU and 40 MIU and comes in oil form and powder form. It is used for adults, pregnant women and children.



North America was the largest region in the vitmain D market in 2021. The regions covered in the vitmain D market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in incidences of osteoporosis in women will propel the growth of the vitamin D market.Osteoporosis is a bone disease caused by a reduction in bone mineral density and mass and a change in the quality or structure of bone.



It is usually caused by a lack of calcium and vitamin D in the body, which increases the risk of fractures while other reasons include a family history of osteoporosis, parental history of hip fracture, less body mass index (BMI), female gender due to smaller, thinner bones than men, and others.The rising prevalence of osteoporosis in women will lead to high demand for vitamin D as it is an essential nutrient that helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus from the food eaten and build stronger bones in women after menopause.



It also helps treat diseases that cause weak bones. For instance, according to the facts and statistics by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), in 2019, around 25.5 million women (22.1% of women aged +50) were expected to have osteoporosis across Europe. In addition, by 2025, the global incidence of hip fracture in women is expected to increase by 240%. Thus, the rise in incidences of osteoporosis in women will drive the growth of the vitamin D market.



The faster-acting vitamin D supplement is a key trend gaining popularity in the vitamin D market.Faster-acting vitamin D supplements are nutrients that help to balance the optimal levels of vitamin D in the body more quickly than conventional vitamin D.



These are innovative and effective vitamin D supplements used to treat patients with severe vitamin D deficiency faster and help them recover fast.Key players are focusing on offering faster-acting vitamin D supplements to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in March 2021, Royal DSM, a Netherland-based chemical company focused on nutrition, health, and sustainable living, introduced ampli-D in Australia, which is a fast-acting form of vitamin D for dietary supplements.It is a faster and more effective supplement that allows the body to achieve adequate vitamin D levels to support immune health in just days and weeks rather than months.



The supplement is said to be 3 times faster and more effective than conventional vitamin D3 supplements.



In December 2020, Unilever plc, a UK-based consumer goods company acquired SmartyPants Vitamins for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition is expected to complement Unilever’s portfolio in the supplement and functional nutrient segment.



SmartyPants Vitamins is a US-based vitamin, mineral, and supplement company.



The countries covered in the vitmain D market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

