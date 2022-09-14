New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319465/?utm_source=GNW

A., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca plc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Boston Scientific Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Consort Medical plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Emergent Biosolutions Inc, Kite Pharma, Nemera France SAS, Nimbus Therapeutics, SHL Medical AG., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.



The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market is expected to grow from $1510.17 billion in 2021 to $1591.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The pharmaceutical drug delivery market is expected to grow to $1920.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%.



The pharmaceutical drug delivery market consists of sales of pharmaceutical drug delivery technologies by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) used to deliver a pharmaceutical drug to a specific part of the body to treat different diseases. Pharmaceutical drug delivery refers to the process of administering a pharmaceutical compound to achieve a therapeutic effect in humans or animals.



The main types of pharmaceutical drug delivery routes of administration are oral, ocular, pulmonary, nasal, injectable, topical, and other routes.The oral route refers to the administration of a drug through the mouth, which is the most common route for drug administration due to its sustained and controlled delivery, ease of administration, and feasibility for solid dosage forms.



The different pharmaceutical drug delivery applications include infectious diseases, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory diseases, central nervous system disorders, autoimmune diseases, and other applications. The different end-users include hospitals, home care settings, ASC/Clinics, and other end users.



North America was the largest region in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this pharmaceutical drug delivery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The pharmaceutical drug delivery market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides pharmaceutical drug delivery market statistics, including pharmaceutical drug delivery industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a pharmaceutical drug delivery market share, detailed pharmaceutical drug delivery market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the pharmaceutical drug delivery industry. This pharmaceutical drug delivery market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market going forward.Prevalence of chronic diseases refers to the total number of existing cases of chronic diseases in a population at a specific time.



Pharmaceutical drug delivery helps the patients suffering from chronic diseases by delivering a pharmaceutical drug to a specific part of the body to treat different diseases.For instance, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations, noncommunicable diseases kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 71% of all deaths globally and cardiovascular diseases account for most of the deaths.



Therefore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the pharmaceutical drug delivery market.



The adoption of nano-based drug delivery systems is a key trend gaining popularity in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market.The use of nanomaterials in pharmaceutical drug delivery can increase the cellular uptake of drugs because of the surface charge and time and they can increase the stability and water solubility of drugs.



For instance, in March 2020, Bioavanta-Boston, a Switzerland-based chitosan nanoparticles research organization released Novochizol, unique polysaccharide nanotechnology that can be utilized to encapsulate any effective pharmaceutical additive such as a small molecule, or biologic for localized delivery and steady discharge in any organ or tissue, allowing for the treatment of severe COVID-19 infection in the lungs.



In May 2022, Halozyme Therapeutics, a US-based biotechnology company acquired Antares Pharma for a deal amount of $960 million.With this acquisition, Halozyme targets to strengthen its position as a leading drug delivery company by including Antares specialty products.



Antares Pharma is a US-based specialty pharmaceutical drug delivery company.



The countries covered in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319465/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________