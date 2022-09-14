DEA to Start Joint Development of 'KAMIYAGURA' NFT Trading Card Game, With an AI Venture Company HEROZ Aiming to Launch on the PlayMining Platform in Fall 2023

SINGAPORE, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA), singapore-based global GameFi company is pleased to announce that it has started a joint development with HEROZ Corporation ("HEROZ") of KAMIYAGURA, an original NFT trading card game, aiming to launch on the company's PlayMining platform in the fall of 2023.

KAMIYAGURA (tower of gods) is a next-generation trading card game that leverages NFT and crypto assets to create a new experience of the traditional type of game which has been popular around the world. Players can enjoy highly strategic card battles based on a magnificent worldview in which gods dwell in universal nature.

The development partner for KAMIYAGURA is HEROZ Corporation, which will develop the battle system, deck construction, and play logic by utilizing its advanced AI technology acquired through the development of Shogi AI.

In addition, the game design for the card battles will be created by toy creator Shinpei Takahashi (Usagi Inc.), who has experience in developing numerous toys and games. Based on the existing popular card game system, a unique zone system called KAMIYAGURA will be incorporated to pursue deeper game experience.

Mr. Akira Hamada (Representative of designparfait Co., Ltd.) who has worked on the art direction of many well-known card games, will be in charge of character and art production for the card illustrations. Under Mr. Hamada's direction, a number of creators are scheduled to participate in the project. The key visuals to be unveiled this time is designed by Jintetsu, who has experience in designing various game titles.

DEA will continue to expand the lineup of titles on PlayMining in order to provide "fun" and "surprise" through various contents to users all over the world.

About KAMIYAGURA

KAMIYAGURA is a next-generation trading card game that utilizes NFT and cryptographic assets to create a new digital experience. In addition to being able to collect and trade highly designed NFT cards sold in packs, players can enjoy a magnificent world in which gods dwell in universal nature, and people who worship them and numerous other races live together.

The game also features a highly strategic card battle system that incorporates a unique system called KAMIYAGURA and allows players to earn DEAPcoin through in-game ranking events.

The latest information on KAMIYAGURA can be found at the following links.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PlayMining_SG

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/UcEAuyZGCV

Links

HEROZ Corporation: https://heroz.co.jp

Rabbit Inc.: https://usagi-inc.com

Design Parfait Inc.: https://designparfait.crayonsite.com

Jintetsu: https://twitter.com/jintetsu

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. | https://dea.sg/jp

DEA, a global GameFi and meta verse platform business, was founded in Singapore in August 2018, and is developing "JobTribes", a Play to Earn game, "PlayMining NFT", an NFT marketplace and "PlayMining Verse", a meta verse project. As a leading Web3 Entertainment company in the world of "GameFi2.0", focusing on the entertainment experience, we aim to realize a world where "enjoyment turns into value" by utilizing blockchain technology.

Co-CEO: Naohito Yoshida, Kozo Yamada

Location: 7 Straits View, Marina One East Tower, #05-01, Singapore 018936

Establishment: August 2018

Business description: GameFi platform business

Media Contact Information

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte Ltd

Public Relation: Takasugi ｜tomoyuki_takasugi@dea.sg

