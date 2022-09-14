United Lithium Corp. Commences Drilling on Kietyönmäki Lithium Project in Finland and Expands Land Position

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH; OTC: ULTHF; FWB: 0ULA) (“ULTH” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Kietyönmäki lithium project (“Kietyönmäki” or the “project”) in Finland. A first stage 10 hole drill program is planned, with holes averaging 100m in length. The aim of the drill program is to confirm current geological knowledge of the project as well as to provide enough geological data to model a mineralized body exceeding 500,000 tonnes with a grade of greater than 1% Li 2 O. If drill results are encouraging, a follow up drill program of 400 m can be commenced. The immediate surrounding of the Kietyönmäki Li-pegmatite will be further explored with a bedrock surface sampling program of 250 sample points.



Figure 1 Previous drilling and sampling in the area of the Main Dyke of the Kietyönmäki lithium project

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5990de60-01f7-40c5-8ac4-fa0b30cf8cdb

The Company also is pleased to announce that it has added an additional 535 hectares to the Kietyönmäki lithium project. This brings the total land area to 900 hectares for the project.

Figure 2 Location of the Kietyönmäki project area

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/650ad0d5-668e-448f-a4ce-5a9e80165181

Figure 3 Kietyönmäki Exploration claims and reservation

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9458667d-ed2a-4f51-b4f9-377abd4b7651

Figure 4 Planned drillhole collar points

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c82bb82a-8289-4930-b9cd-687c0d0670bf

During recent field work completed at Kietyönmäki, 45 bedrock and boulders samples have been selected for analysis. Results will be reported once completed.

Figure 5 Very local pegmatite boulder

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65d95c91-db1d-407d-874c-09af8dc52deb

Figure 6 Pegmatite cutting through host rock amphibolite at the Kietyönmäki lithium project

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f377ab40-3ff8-4f0b-906a-a3ccafc01313

The Company is active on multiple high potential lithium projects in both Europe and North America, with a view to being a long-term sustainable supplier of lithium to the rapidly growing lithium-ion battery market.

Mark Saxon (FAusMM), Technical Advisor to the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects) and has prepared or reviewed the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About United Lithium Corp.

United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH) is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development and production opportunities.

