Growth Opportunities Driven by Shift to Manufacturing-to-Zero Emissions

Government and technology play a vital role as facilitators of the zero-emission vision.



Triggered by environmental concerns, consumer awareness, and government regulations, the new age era of Industry 5.0 prioritizes the goals of sustainable manufacturing and industrial automation.



Public and private collaborations will be of great essence to this vision.



Government backing, such as subsidies and national-level projects to deploy efficient energy systems, is being assigned to promote zero-emission manufacturing.



Governments also finance R&D support for efficient technologies which shall stimulate investments from major private players to deploy efficient emission-reduction technologies.



Advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Industrial Internet of Things, Robotics, and Blockchain, have useful applications that can help achieve zero-emission targets and bring about give rise to disruptive technologies that ensure efficiency.



Key pollution-causing sectors, such as automotive, heavy industries, ICT, and packaging, are redefining their business outlook by adopting sustainable approaches that will lead to net-zero business.



Various manufacturers are adopting the zero-emission approaches and replacing current energy systems with renewable energy; the zero-waste approach will not only benefit the environment but also ensure quality control and defect-free production.



Industries have long supported circular models—primarily for economic benefit—to overcome resource constraints and manage higher consumer expectations.



The waste management crisis will further drive growth and widespread applications of this model that will transform the entire value chain.



The negative-emissions approach—by far, the most agile approach to reducing carbon emissions—seeks to capture and remove carbon from the atmosphere; its adoption is likely to have a ripple effect through various sectors and generate new avenues of business.



New business models, like zero-manufacturing services, are likely to expand and offer end-to-end solutions that help achieve zero-emission goals.



Top participants are likely to collaborate with partners that operate with sustainable virtues across the supply chain.

