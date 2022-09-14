New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities Driven by New Form Factors" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319533/?utm_source=GNW

This study explores the various innovations in form factors that companies are currently developing and are expected to develop between 2022 to 2030 to remain competitive.



As human reliance on devices increases, traditional form factors will have to be updated to suit evolving consumer needs.



Form factors will be the make-or-break element for the development and mass adoption of devices across different regions.



Manufacturers will have to find the balance between cost and innovation to unlock optimal market potential.



The study classifies new form factors in the following 5 categories:a) Wearablesb) Hapticsc) Biometricsd) Implantse) Brain-controlled InterfacesThe study takes a deep dive into each category, outlining its evolution and identifying key drivers, quantitative indicators, and key industry use cases.



The study also identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the new form factors for market players to leverage, highlighting the elements critical for growth.



Author: Akshay Ramesh Menon

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319533/?utm_source=GNW



