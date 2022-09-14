New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "European Managed and Professional Security Services Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103078/?utm_source=GNW





Common services include DDoS protection or mitigation, managed firewall, vulnerability management, or breach & attack simulation.



These services are sometimes provided onsite but are mostly delivered via the Security Operations Centers (SOCs) of the Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP). In the last two years, managed XDR and MDR have emerged as comprehensive service aggregators that serve as single-pane-of-glass services through which providers deploy incident response, and additional security capabilities.



Organizations decide to work with MSSPs mostly due to the lack of in-house headcount and expertise.



MSSPs provide economies of scale that enable the organizations they serve to achieve significant savings by allowing the MSSP to manage, maintain, hire, train, and retain experienced cybersecurity professionals.



This study focuses on the European Managed & Professional Security Services market and includes revenue forecast for 2022-2025, with analysis of regions including the UK, DACH, Southern Europe, France, Benelux, Nordics and Rest of Europe.



The analysis also provides breakdown by verticals – FS, Healthcare, Retail, Technology, Utilities, Government, Education Manufacturing, Media & Communication, and Others (there is no breakdown for the ‘Others’ category), by business size – micro (<100 empl), small (100 - 1,000 empl), medium (1,001 - 2,500 empl), large (2,501 empl – 10,000), and super large (more than 10,000 empl) as well as by Service lines: (MSS) - Security Operations & Analytics, Network & Cloud security, Endpoint Protection, Vulnerability & Risk Management, Web Protection, and other, (PSS) – Response, Assessment, Implementation, and Advisory.



Author: Lucas Ferreyra

