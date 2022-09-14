New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Snow Pusher Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319523/?utm_source=GNW

, BOSS Products, Kage Innovation, and BD Manufacturing.



The global snow pusher market is expected to grow from $2.36 billion in 2021 to $2.50 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The snow pusher market is expected to reach $2.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.4%.



The snow pusher market consists of sales of machines and equipment that can remove snow by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to clear roads or areas where snow is an obstruction for the transportation of vehicles or humans with properties such as abrasion-resistant skid shoes. A snow pusher is a machine provided with a curved and perpendicular mouldboard in the direction of the motion, and a side wall is present on either side to capture the snow and push it in the required direction.



The main types of snow pushers are steel edge, rubber edge, pull back, truf pusher, and v-plow.The steel-edged snow pushers are used to remove snow from uneven or hard-packed snow.



Steel edge snow pushers can be defined as equipment made of steel to remove snow from the surface.The different sales channels include original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket.



These are used on roads and streets, railways, and airports.



North America was the largest region in the snow pusher market in 2021. The regions covered in the snow pusher market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The snow pusher market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides snow pusher market statistics, including snow pusher industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an snow pusher market share, detailed snow pusher market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the snow pusher industry. This snow pusher market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The increasing accidents are expected to propel the snow pusher market going forward.An accident refers to an unfortunate incident that happens unexpectedly and unintentionally, which causes typical damage or injury.



Due to heavy snowfall, roads will become slippery, and car tires’ grip is very low, and there is a heavy chance of cars skidding.Snow pushers help to clear snow on roads and can avoid road accidents.



For instance, according to the Federal Highway Administration, a US-based government highway safety operations body, in February 2020, more than 1,300 people were killed and more than 116,800 people were injured in vehicles that crashed on snowy, slushy, or icy pavement. In addition, the US Department of State and local agencies are spending more than US$ 2.3 billion on snow and ice control operations annually. Therefore, rising awareness about public safety is expected to propel the growth of the snow pusher market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the snow pusher market.Major companies operating in the snow pusher market are focused on developing new technological solutions to improve road safety and enhance the infrastructure for cleaning the surfaces of the airport runway, railway tracks, roads, and walkways.



For instance, in June 2020, Boschung, a Switzerland-based company that develops equipment for cleaning roads and runways, announced the launching of a new automated system called "ATLAS,” which is an AI-powered system that can detect and warn of early ice and snowfalls. This new AI-based technology can improve safety and reduce the risk of accidents.



In October 2020, Metal Pless Inc., a Canada-based manufacturer of snow pushers and snow removal equipment, acquired Cie Normand for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helped Metal Pless Inc. to increase its snow removal equipment portfolio and product reach in North America and Europe. Cie Normand is a Canada-based company that specializes in the manufacturing of snow removal industrial equipment.



The countries covered in the snow pusher market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319523/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________