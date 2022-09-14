New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single-Use Packaging Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319522/?utm_source=GNW





The global single use packaging market is expected to grow from $25.66 billion in 2021 to $28.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The single use packaging market is expected to reach $36.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The single-use packaging market consists of sales of single-use packaging services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide non-repetitive packaging materials for packaging different commodities and helps to reduce the cost of packaging in industries.Single-use packaging refers to packaging materials that can be recycled easily.



Single-use packaging is the packaging of commodities such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, and others with paper, paperboard, plastic, glass, and other materials that are disposable or recyclable.



The main products of the single-use packing market are rigid packaging and flexible packaging.Rigid packaging refers to a type of packing which is very strong and unable to bend or be forced out of shape and is not flexible.



This packaging offers structure and support for products.These materials include corrugated and paperboard boxes, plastic bottles and boxes, aluminum cans, and glass jars.



The various material types include paper and paper board, plastic, glass, and others. It is employed in food, beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, and other end-user industries.



Asia Pacisific was the largest region in the single use packing market in 2021. The regions covered in the single-use packaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing requirement for small-sized and easier-to-carry packages is expected to propel the growth of the single-use packaging market going forward.Small-sized and easier-to-carry packages refer to packaging materials that can be recycled easily.



Small-sized and easier-to-carry packages come under single-use packaging that helps with the packing of material.For instance, in 2020, according to the House of Commons Library, a UK-based library and information resource, around 226 million single-use plastic carrier bags were sold in England by major retailers such as Asda, Marks & Spencer, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, The Co-operative Group, Tesco, and Waitrose.



In addition, according to the same report, on average, each person in the population used 4 single-use plastic carrier bags in one week. Therefore, the increasing demand for small-sized and easier-to-carry packages is driving the growth of the single-use packaging market.



The emergence of recyclable packaging solutions is the key trend gaining popularity in the single-use packaging market.Major companies operating in the single-use packaging sector are focused on introducing new innovations to meet consumer demand.



For instance, in January 2022, Amcor plc., a Switzerland-based manufacturer of single-use packaging materials launched its paper-based packaging product called AmFiber. AmFiber provides a wide range of recyclable paper-based packaging solutions for snack and confectionery customers that provide a high barrier to oxygen and moisture.



In November 2021, Ardagh Group S.A., a Luxembourg-based company operating in single-use packaging products, acquired Consol Holdings Proprietary Limited for a deal amount of $635 million. Through this acquisition, Ardagh Group S.A aims to offer customers end-to-end services and strengthen its product portfolio in glass packaging, which would lead to gaining a leadership position and expand its reach in the glass packaging market in the African subcontinent. Consol Holdings Proprietary Limited is a South Africa-based company operating in single-use glass packaging, primarily in food and beverages.



The countries covered in the single-use packaging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

