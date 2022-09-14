Reporting dates and Annual General Meeting of Industrivärden 2023

English Swedish

February 3: Year-end report 2022

Mach 9: Annual Report 2022

April 5: Interim report January–March

April 17: 2023 Annual General Meeting

July 6: Interim report January–June

October 6: Interim report January–September

Stockholm, September 14, 2022

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00





The information was submitted for publication, through the agency by the Head of Corporate Communications stated below, at 10:00 a.m. CET on September 14, 2022.

