Wireless Connectivity Global Market Report 2022: Surging Adoption of Internet of Things Fueling Sector

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Connectivity Market by Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Classic, Bluetooth 4X, Bluetooth 5X, ZigBee, Z-Wave, UWB, NFC, Thread, GNSS, Cellular, EnOcean, Sigfox, LoRa, LTE Cat-M1, NB-IoT), End-use and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wireless connectivity market is projected to reach USD 199.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2027. This report covers key applications, namely, wearable devices, healthcare, consumer electronics, building automation, automotive & transportation, and others in wireless connectivity market. The Wi-Fi connectivity type in deploying wireless connectivity accounted for a whopping share of about 21.3% of the market in 2021.

By end use, the market for healthcare segment is expected to grow at highest pace during the forecast period

Medical devices that can measure daily routines and collect vital data, sensors in emergency rooms, and data analytics tools that integrate all these are expected to gain importance with the evolution of healthcare systems. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiac arrhythmias, and heart failure is expected to offer growth opportunities for wireless technologies to be integrated into devices, particularly as consumer health and preventive medicine are gaining greater prominence. While a few products have wide commercial use, a number of devices are in the early stages of launch and may offer some insights into future medical applications.

North America region is expected to grow at healthy rate in the Wireless Connectivity market during the forecast period.

The region is a hub for technological innovations and an early adopter of new technologies. The large presence of major companies in the region, high demand for connected technologies, and increased use of innovative devices are expected to drive the growth of the North American market during the review period. This region is a key market as it is home to some of the largest companies such as Intel (US), Qualcomm (US), and Texas Instruments (US) in the wireless connectivity market. The increased spending on research and development in the field of IoT and related technologies is driving the need for better wireless connectivity technologies in North America.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Wireless Sensors to Develop Smart Infrastructure

Growing Internet Penetration Rate

Surging Adoption of Internet of Things

Rising Demand for Low-Power Wide-Area Networks in IoT Applications

Restraints

High Power Consumption by Wireless Sensors, Terminals, and Connected Devices

Lack of Uniform Communication Standards

Opportunities

Development of 5G Network, Particularly in Automotive Sector

Significant Financial Support from Governments Worldwide for R&D in Internet of Things

Growing Need for Cross-Domain Applications

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Wireless Connectivity Market, by Connectivity Technology

7 Wireless Connectivity Market, by Type

8 Wireless Connectivity Market, by End-Use

9 Regional Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Behr Technologies Inc.

Broadcom

Ceva, Inc.

Enocean Gmbh

Espressif Systems (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies Ag

Innovators

Intel Corporation

Mediatek Inc.

Meig Smart Technology

Microchip Technology Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Neoway Technology

Nexcom International Co. Ltd.

Nordic Semiconductor

Nxp Semiconductors

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Peraso Technologies Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Semtech

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Stmicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Xiamen Cheerzing IoT Technology Co. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nqd2lo

Attachment